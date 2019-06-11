Shirley Ann Cook, 85, of Springville, Utah passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019, in Provo, Utah.



Shirley is the daughter of Melvin Alonzo Cook and Annie Ritchie Cook. She was born in Idaho Falls, Idaho on October 12, 1933.



Shirley graduated from Ucon High School and Ricks College (now BYUI) with a Bachelors degree in Elementary Education. She taught elementary school for 26 years until she retired.



Shirley was a dedicated member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She served a full-time mission to the Apia, Samoan Islands Mission for 28 months. She served in all her church callings with love and dedication.



Shirley enjoyed gardening and had an immaculate yard full of flowers, bushes, fruits and vegetables One of her favorite things to do was to take photos of the places she visited and make very detailed photo albums. She also enjoyed crafts, needlework, being a Temple ordinance worker and being an Aunt to her many friends and family.



She is survived by her brothers Gene, David (Iris) and Clyde (LaRae) Cook and Sisters Sybil Reedy (Richard) and Alice Piccolo (Richard).



Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, a brother Lyle Cook, and a sister-in-law Patricia Cook.



Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. Thursday, June 13, 2019, in the Kolob 6th Ward Chapel at 1230 S 500 E, Springville, Utah. A viewing will be held Wednesday, June 12, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. and Thursday, June 13th at 11:00 a.m. at the Kolob 6th Ward Relief Society Room.



Interment and a short service will be Saturday, June 15th at the Ucon, Idaho cemetery at 12:00 p.m.



Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.walkerobits.com Published in Post Register on June 11, 2019