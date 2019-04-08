|
Shirley Faye Cross, 84, passed away Friday, April 5, 2019 at her home in Blackfoot of natural causes. Funeral services will be held at 10 am Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the Blackfoot Stake Center 1650 Highland Dr. The family will meet with friends from 9-9:45 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in the Grove City Cemetery under the direction of Hawker Funeral Home. Memories of Shirley and condolences to the family can be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Post Register on Apr. 8, 2019
