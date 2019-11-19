|
|
|
Shirley June (Storie) Morrow, 84, of Idaho Falls, Idaho passed away on November 15, 2019. She was from Battleground, Washington where she attended high school and went to Clark College majoring in accounting.
She was the middle child of Dillard and Ellen Storie. Her older sister, Betty, is deceased and her brother, Jim, lives in Battleground.
She married Leland F. Morrow right after he graduated college and he accepted a job at INEL. They moved to Idaho Falls and immediately made many lifelong friends.
Shirley was an active community member and volunteered countless hours at various organizations including the Grand Targhee Ski Patrol, Bonneville County Search and Rescue Auxiliary, Bonneville County Law Enforcement Explorer Post, trail maintenance with the IF Trail Machine Assoc., Blue Ribbon Coalition, and AARP free tax preparation services. She also worked part time for several local businesses as an accountant and was a proud homemaker.
She greatly enjoyed the outdoors and loved to ski, snowshoe, hike, fish, and ride motorcycles.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Lee; son, Michael (Julie); and grandson, Ryan.
Shirley was always positive, loved to help others and was a beloved wife, mother and grandmother. She will be missed by many.
A Celebration of Life will be held Monday, November 25, 2019 from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm at Lincoln Court Retirement Community, 850 Lincoln Dr. Idaho Falls, ID 83401.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Shirley's memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
Published in Post Register on Nov. 19, 2019