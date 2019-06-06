Services Wood Funeral Home 273 North Ridge Avenue Idaho Falls , ID 83402 (208) 522-2751 Resources More Obituaries for Shurie Kyte Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Shurie Kyte

1964 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Shurie Ann Zampedri Kyte, 55, of Idaho Falls, passed away June 5, 2019, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.



Shurie was born June 2, 1964, in Ogden, Utah, to Oliver LaRoque and Mary Louise Gormley LaRoque. Mary later married James Zampedri and he adopted Shurie in 1969. She grew up and attended schools in the area and graduated from Weber High School.



On May 14, 2003, she married Dan Calvin Kyte in Odgen, Utah. Shurie worked for the Internal Revenue Service doing data input.



She enjoyed fishing, being in the outdoors, going to concerts and being a homemaker. She loved animals, especially her pets.



Shurie is survived by her husband, Dan Kyte of Idaho Falls, ID; brother, Shawn LaRoque of Duchesne, UT; sister, Mindy Zampedri of Ogden, UT; sister, Kimberly (Steve) Rupert of Burley, ID; brother, Tim (Melissa) Zampedri of Odgen, UT; brother, AJ (Brenda) LaRoque of Burley, ID; birth father, Oliver (Diane) LaRoque of Paul, ID; and numerous nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Mary and a brother, James Timothy Zampedri.



Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, June 14, 2019, at Wood Funeral Home (273 North Ridge Avenue). The family will visit with friends on Thursday from 6:30- 8 p.m. and Friday from 1-1:45 p.m. prior, both at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Victor Cedron Cemetery.



Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Published in Post Register on June 6, 2019