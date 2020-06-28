Silverio Hidalgo, 84, of Blackfoot, passed away peacefully on June 23, 2020 in his home surrounded by loved ones.
Silverio was born June 21, 1936 in Fort Hall, Idaho to Porfirio and Maria Luisa Hidalgo. He graduated from Blackfoot High School in 1954 and attended Idaho State University where he achieved a computer programing certificate.
Silverio married Judy Nelson (Scoble) in 1963, together they had four children. He returned to the community he loved to raise his family. All four children graduated from Blackfoot High School. Silverio and Judy later divorced in 1992.
Silverio was an Army veteran serving in Germany and was honorably discharged. He farmed in Fort Hall, worked at State Hospital South, FMC, and Simplot before starting a 20 year career at the INL. He retired as a Chief Health Physicist and received the PaceSetter Award.
Silverio enjoyed gardening, hunting, fishing, and going to the casino. He was a gracious host and loved family gatherings in his home, where he was revered by many as an exceptional cook.
Silverio is survived by his sisters, Irene Heaverin and Maxine Smith both of Portland, OR; children, Michael Hidalgo of Aberdeen, Timothy (Rachelle) Hidalgo of Richland, WA, Daniel (Kara) Hidalgo of Teton, and Anita (Warrior) Appenay of Pocatello; 11 grandchildren and all his loving nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by parents; and siblings, Petra Hatch, Eualio Hidalgo, Isabel Sanchez, and Scora Stump.
Due to Covid-19, services for Silverio will be held at a later date. Family is under the care of Hawker Funeral Home.
Published in Post Register from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.