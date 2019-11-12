|
Ted "Skeeter" J. Bromley, 70, of Swan Valley, passed away November 10, 2019, from injuries sustained in a car accident at Fall Creek.
Skeeter was born June 12, 1949, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Clinton Ted Bromley and Alice Carol Unsworth Bromley. He grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls where he went to Clair E. Gale Junior High School and Skyline High School.
On September 6, 1968, he married Carmen Angel Bromley in Idaho Falls, Idaho. To this union were born three boys, Tory, Timmy and Tommy. Skeeter and Carmen made their home in Firth, Idaho, where Ted worked as a Security Guard for INL. Following his retirement from the INL they built their home in Swan Valley, Idaho.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, and riding side by sides. Skeeter loved building things and spending time with his wife, sons, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Skeeter and Carmen were inseparable for the last 52 years.
Ted is survived by his loving wife, Carmen Angel Bromley of Swan Valley, ID; son, Timmy J. (Joanna) Bromley of Idaho Falls, ID, son, Tory Ted (Barbara) Bromley of Idaho Falls, ID, sister, Sylvia (Byron) Stommel of Idaho Falls, ID,
sister, Sharon (Larry) Teton of Firth, ID, sister, Maureen Walker of Idaho Falls, ID, brother, Steve (Shirleen) Knapp of Ashton, ID; 9 grandchildren, Samantha, Alyssa, McKenzee, Kaitlynn, Mercadee, Tariq, Brianna, Gabriel, and Ryder; and 3 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ted and Carol Bromley; son, Tommy Joe Bromley; and sister, Patsy Wetter.
A gathering will be held from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, November 15, 2019, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
Published in Post Register on Nov. 12, 2019