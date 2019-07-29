|
Skyler J. Carpenter, 35, of Idaho Falls, passed away July 26, 2019.
Skyler was born October 3, 1983, in Pocatello, ID, to Lloyd Carpenter and Lisa Rice Young. He grew up and attended schools in Blackfoot, ID.
Skyler went on to work as a truck driver for Doug Andrus Distributing.
Along with working as a truck driver, he was also member of the Eagle's Lodge. He enjoyed cooking and loved to listen to music. He was addicted to YouTube videos and spent many hours watching them. He also loved spending time with his family, especially his mom, and his beloved dog, Max.
Skyler is survived by his loving mother, Lisa Young of Ammon, ID; father, Lloyd Carpenter of Columbia, TN; grandmother, Joanne Carpenter of Blackfoot, ID; uncle, John (Jennifer) Rice of Swan Valley, ID; aunt, Lori Rice of Boise, ID; and many loving friends and family.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Kevin Carpenter; grandparents, John and Rosemary Rice; grandfather, H. C. Carpenter; and his beloved dog, Max.
Celebrations of Life will be held at 4:00 pm Saturday, August 3, 2019, at R & R Bar, and at 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm Sunday, August 4, 2019, at the Idaho Falls Eagle's Lodge #570.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
Published in Post Register on July 29, 2019