1947 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Stan Murdock, 71, passed away March 7, 2019, after a brief and intense battle with cancer. Stan was born in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Bill and Alice Murdock. As a child, Stan spent many hours with his father playing and working at Bill's Cycle Shop. After graduating from Idaho Falls High School, and attending Ricks College and Idaho State University, Stan worked full time at the bike shop, and eventually purchased it from his parents, changing the name to Bill's Bike Shop.



Stan loved the bicycle business. He often said going to work was exciting because everyday felt like Christmas. He cared deeply about his customers and his community. He especially enjoyed seeing the joy of a child who received a bike through his Christmas refurbished bike program, and was nicknamed "Stana Claus" for his kindness and generosity. He loved and supported the arts and many other community interests.



Stan loved spending time with his family and friends, enjoyed traveling, and considered life a great adventure. His retirement years were filled with the joy of biking, hiking, kayaking, and enjoying nature.



Stan is survived by his loving wife, Lorena, his dear daughter, Amanda Lynn Harp, his bonus children, Alan (Maria) Rhead, Brian (Kambi) Rhead, Jason (Trish) Rhead, Kristen (Ambrosio) Nava, Karyn Kidd, and Kathryn (Kenton) Gray; and his greatly loved grandchildren and great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers, Michael (Renee) Murdock, and Rocky Murdock.



He was preceded in death by his infant son Jason Murdock; and his parents Bill and Alice.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019, at the Idaho Falls Castlerock LDS Church, 260 Castlerock Lane. The family will visit with friends from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. Friday at Wood Funeral Home 273 N. Ridge Avenue in Idaho Falls and Saturday from 10:00 to 10:45 prior to the services at the church. Burial will be in Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery.



