After a short battle with cancer, Stanley T. Fenn passed away July 3, 2020, at home, surrounded by his loving family.
Stan was born April 6, 1944, to Richard and Margaret (McHarg) Fenn in Osceola, Iowa. He grew up on the family farm in Murray, Iowa, where he said he learned to drive a tractor at age 7 to bring water to his father and uncles working in the fields, and at age 13, was doing custom combining for neighbors. He proudly told everyone that he went to a one-room country schoolhouse for his first eight years. After graduating from Murray High School in 1962, he left for Des Moines two days later to work for a tree service, trimming trees for power line right-of-ways. The company had open positions in the Midwest and in Montana. Stan said as a boy he had read every Field and Stream magazine he could get his hands on, and had always heard "Go west young man," so he chose to go to Montana, and his love of the west began.
In 1964, Stan married Sheila Klein in Glendive, Montana, and in 1965, they moved to Idaho Falls. Though they later divorced, Stan and Sheila raised three wonderful sons, Marvin, Mark, and Aaron.
Stan began his career at the Department of Energy's nuclear testing site in 1965 by taking a job with Argonne as a janitor, or as Stan always said, "I started out washing toilets, apprenticed in three trades, got a degree in machine design by studying at night through University of Idaho and Idaho State University, and ended up as a project manager." After a five-year break in that career, when he decided to buy and operate a service station in Idaho Falls, he went back to "the site" in 1970. He retired in 2000 after a 35-year career.
Stan loved adventures of all kinds and was most happy being outdoors exploring and enjoying the backcountry. It didn't matter how he got into the backcountry, and he spent many years indulging his outdoor passion via snow machines, motorcycles, llamas, horses, whitewater rafting, lake boating, camping, hiking, flyfishing, or flying his airplane. He was always "putting together a trip," and shared his adventures and love of the outdoors by inviting numerous friends and family on his excursions.
Stan talked often about the most special things in his life: His three sons, of whom he was immensely proud. He admired their character, their accomplishments and their compassion for others; His 20 year participation with his sons in the Boy Scouts. As each of his sons spent their young lives in the Boy Scouts, Stan participated as an involved parent in camping trips every month of the year for 20 years, canoe trips, 50-mile hikes, teaching scouts rock climbing, and helping scouts earn merit badges. He was extremely proud of each of his sons' accomplishments; and his 52-year dedication to Search and Rescue. In 1968, Stan joined Bonneville County Sheriff's Jeep Patrol, which later became Bonneville County Sheriff's Search and Rescue. He was commander of that unit 17 times in his career. He was also very active in helping form the Idaho State Search and Rescue organization in 1968-69, traveling from county to county to encourage rescue units in each county to join the state association, until eventually every county in Idaho was part of the association. Stan served as commander of the State Association for two terms, 1980 and 2000, and received numerous awards and recognitions from that organization, including the Everett Bogart Award for Outstanding Member in 2007, and the Cole Colvin 50 Year Active Service Award in 2019. In 2011, he helped found Snake River Search in Idaho Falls. He was an active member in both Snake River Search and Idaho State Search and Rescue Association at the time of his death.
In 2004, Stan married Barbara Murphy of Pocatello. They have continued many of the same types of adventures, and also decided to become snowbirds starting in 2008. For the past 12 years, they spent much of their winters in Arizona, with new adventures, including desert ATV riding, and many new friends encountered along the way.
Stan was preceded in death by his parents, and infant twin brother and sister. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Fenn; sons, Marvin (Lauria) Fenn of Dalton Gardens, ID, Mark (Michelle) Fenn of Meridian, ID, and Aaron Fenn of Idaho Falls; grandchildren, Mariah Fenn of Boise, ID, and Marcus Fenn of Meridian, ID; stepson, Kevin Murphy and step-grandson, Owen Murphy of Kuna, ID; brother, Jim (Kay) Fenn of Nevada, IA; nephew, Jim (Kathy) Fenn of Omaha, NE; and niece, Brenda (Robert) Ryan of Newton, IA.
Any remembrances or memorial donations in Stan's honor would be suggested to The Parkinson's Foundation (Parkinson.org
). The family has conducted a private religious service, and will plan a Celebration of Life at some point in the future.
