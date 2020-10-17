Stanley Verl Ottley, 91, of Woodville, Idaho passed away on Oct. 12, 2020 at his home.
Dad was born Nov. 11, 1928 in Salt Lake City to Stanley Pyrcle and Verna Stevenson Ottley.
Dad graduated from Cyprus High School in 1946 and attended Utah State University. He learned mechanic skills from his uncle and went to work for Brownings Auto in Idaho Falls shortly after.
On April 21, 1948 he married Lorraine Huntsman in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. They made their home in Woodville where they raised their 7 children. In 1959 they built a home there and he went to work for Westinghouse at the site. Dad retired in 1989 after 30 years.
In 1993 Lorraine passed away and on Aug 4, 1995 Dad married Verla Rae Johnson.
Dad was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints ad served in many callings and as a Temple Officiator. He and Verla served a mission in Nauvoo and made many friends there while singing in the productions.
Dad is survived by his wife Verla, children: Mark (Colleen), Maureen (Mike) Anderson, Janece (Richard) Fowers, Nadine Armstrong, Bruce (Kathy), Cheryl (Gordon) Simmons, Steven (Patricia) and Verla's children: Rick (Laura) Croshaw, Pam (Vail) McBride, Doug Croshaw, and 40 grandchildren and 90 great grandchildren.
Family will meet with friends on Friday, October 23 from 6:00 till 7:30 p.m. at Nalder Funeral Home (110 West Oak) in Shelley. Funeral services for the family only will be Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. The funeral can be watched on line at 11:00 a.m. Go to shelleystake.org
click Ward Sacrament Meeting Broadcasts and select Woodville Building, it will then take you to a You Tube channel. Interment will be in the Woodville Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com
