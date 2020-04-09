|
|
|
Stephanie Pamela Nichols, 34, of Idaho Falls, was freed from her pain as she passed away at her home April 8, 2020, after a long, courageous, and valiant battle with breast cancer. She was under the care of OneSource Hospice.
Stephanie was born September 12, 1985, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Rocky Jay Nichols and Pamela Ann Douglass Nichols. She grew up in Idaho Falls and attended Hawthorne Elementary, Taylorview Middle School, and graduated from Idaho Falls High School in 2004. She also attended Idaho State University, completed Dental Assisting Courses, and was most recently studying medical billing and coding online.
Stephanie was everybody's best friend! She was an excellent listener and enjoyed going on fun outings with her friends and family. While living in California, she loved going to the beach and soaking up the sunshine. She loved giving gifts and playing "aunt" to her friends' children. When she wasn't with her friends, she enjoyed reading, listening to music, and walking her dogs, Sasha and Lucy. In short, she loved the adventures of life.
Stephanie is survived by her loving parents; sister, Heather (Scott) Caverhill of Oregon City, OR; brother, Jared Nichols of Idaho Falls, ID; and grandmothers, Donna Nichols and Sharon Douglass, both of Idaho Falls, ID.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Christopher Marriott; and grandfathers, Lavon "Nick" Nichols and William "Bill" Douglass. She will be truly missed by her family, friends, and all who know and loved her.
The family would like to extend a special Thank You to Dr. Brad Adams, Stephanie Sander, and all the caring staff at Teton Cancer Institute and OneSource Hospice. We would also like to thank all those who have reached out with their love and support.
For the time being, the family has planned a private service, and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
Published in Post Register on Apr. 9, 2020