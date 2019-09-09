|
Stephanie Ann Serumgard, 53, of Idaho Falls, passed away September 7, 2019, at her home. She was under the care of Hands of Hope Hospice and her loving family.
Stephanie was born November 29, 1965, in Bitburg, Germany, to Arthur Kirker Serumgard and Shirley Finch Serumgard. She grew up and attended schools in Germany, Utah and Wyoming, prior to moving to Idaho Falls. Stephanie also attended Idaho State University.
On June 13, 1992, she married Gregg Leroy Jugler in Ogden, Utah. To this union were born two sons, Mackenzie and Tristan. Stephanie and Gregg made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where she worked as a Paraprofessional in education for local school districts.
Stephanie was an avid reader and writer. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family.
Stephanie is survived by her loving husband, Gregg Leroy Jugler of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Mackenzie Jugler of Ammon, ID, son, Tristan Jugler of Pocatello, ID; sister, Linda (Mac) Rose of Roy, UT; brother, Richard (Yvette) Shanklin of Great Falls, MT; sister, Rebecca (Osama) Abujebarah of West Jordan, UT; and one grandson, Luca.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and brother, John Serumgard.
A gathering for friends and family will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Wood East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
Published in Post Register on Sept. 9, 2019