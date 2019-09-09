Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wood Funeral Home East Side
963 South Ammon Road
Idaho Falls, ID 83406
(208) 522-2992
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephanie Serumgard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephanie Serumgard


1965 - 2019
Send Flowers
Stephanie Serumgard Obituary
Stephanie Ann Serumgard, 53, of Idaho Falls, passed away September 7, 2019, at her home. She was under the care of Hands of Hope Hospice and her loving family.

Stephanie was born November 29, 1965, in Bitburg, Germany, to Arthur Kirker Serumgard and Shirley Finch Serumgard. She grew up and attended schools in Germany, Utah and Wyoming, prior to moving to Idaho Falls. Stephanie also attended Idaho State University.

On June 13, 1992, she married Gregg Leroy Jugler in Ogden, Utah. To this union were born two sons, Mackenzie and Tristan. Stephanie and Gregg made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where she worked as a Paraprofessional in education for local school districts.

Stephanie was an avid reader and writer. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family.

Stephanie is survived by her loving husband, Gregg Leroy Jugler of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Mackenzie Jugler of Ammon, ID, son, Tristan Jugler of Pocatello, ID; sister, Linda (Mac) Rose of Roy, UT; brother, Richard (Yvette) Shanklin of Great Falls, MT; sister, Rebecca (Osama) Abujebarah of West Jordan, UT; and one grandson, Luca.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and brother, John Serumgard.

A gathering for friends and family will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Wood East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
Published in Post Register on Sept. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stephanie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.