1948 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Washington, UT- Stephen Kent Harris, 70, devoted husband, father, and grandfather, was called home on May 28, 2019, following a sudden injury. He was surrounded by his beloved family.



Born on November 19, 1948 in Salt Lake City, Steve was the first of five children born to Donald and Janeen Harris. He was raised in the small farming community of Shelley, Idaho, and cherished his childhood there. His early years in Shelley instilled values of hard work, dedication to family, honesty, and a love of growing and creating things that lasted with Steve his whole life. Steven expanded upon his love of nature and hard work by earning his Bachelor of Science in Biology from Idaho State University. He then began working in a family-owned business in Southern California. It was there he met and fell in love with Laurie Jo Clark. They were married in the Idaho Falls Temple on July 20, 1972. They rarely spent a day apart from that day forward. While their children were young, they settled in Irvine, California. Steve later earned his Juris Doctor from Western State University School of Law. He and Laurie relocated their family to Hurricane, Utah where he found a new calling and talent in being a small-town lawyer. In recent years, after their children were grown, they moved to Washington, Utah but kept the law office in Hurricane. Steve was known as a formidable advocate for his clients, a wise counselor, and a caring mentor. He was also generous and on more than one occasion accepted an unusual trade, such as an old car, artwork, or a saddle, in exchange for his legal services when a client needed help. Contrary to what many think of lawyers, he was empathetic, kind, and he always got a kick out of a good lawyer joke.



Steve's greatest joy was his love for family and his knowledge that families can be together forever. His devotion, kindness, and generosity to his family was unmatched. Steve loved hosting large family get-togethers and cooking new and interesting things to share. His quick wit and sharp mind meant you learned something new at every gathering and usually did so while laughing. His gardens and orchards were prolific and added to the tables of friends, family, and neighbors. His holiday chocolates were a special gift everyone anticipated with excitement. He was happiest when his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren were giggling and enjoying a special treat he had made for them. Throughout his life, Steve served in many callings for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. True to his nature, however, his love of growing and creating led him to enjoy teaching the primary children best.



Steve is survived by his wife, Laurie; children, Brian (Heather), Matt (Shawny), David (Shelly), John (Amber), Lisa Reese (Dusty), and Ken; 25 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Randy (Ann), Rick (Karen), Peggy Duncan (Jim), Judy Gelter (Randy). He is preceded by his parents Donald and Janeen Harris.



Services will take place on June 1, 2019 at the LDS Church, Sandia Building, 628 S. 3000 E. St. George Utah 84790



A viewing will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., funeral service from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., immediately followed by interment at the Washington City Cemetery



In lieu of flowers, please consider practicing extra kindness, telling your family you love them, and taking a drive with the car top down in honor of Steve. He would approve.



