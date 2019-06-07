Resources More Obituaries for Stephen Keating Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Stephen Keating

1953 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Stephen James Keating, 65, of Idaho Falls, passed away June 5, 2019, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.



Stephen was born July 1, 1953, in Reno, Nevada, to James and Evelyn Keating. He lived in Nevada, California and Oregon and moved to Idaho Falls when he was a Sophomore in high school. He attended VoTech and worked at the INL as a shipper.



He was a born-again Christian who loved playing chess, fishing, reading books and his dogs. He was a caring man and enjoyed the chance to help people.



Stephen is survived by his brother, Michael Keating; cousins, Gayle Swainston, Beverly Stephens, Nola Emery, Terry Kelly, Cheryl Leonard; and sister-in-law, Denise Keating.



He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother, David Keating.



A Celebration of Life will be held at 12 noon Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Heise Hot Springs.



He was deeply loved and will be forever missed. Published in Post Register on June 7, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries