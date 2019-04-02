Resources More Obituaries for Stephen Street Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Stephen Street

1950 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Stephen Paul Street (Steve) passed away in Coburg, Oregon on March 27, 2019, after a long battle with cancer. He was born September 29, 1950, to Paul A. and Lela Rowberry Street in Idaho Falls, Idaho, the third of nine children. In the summer of 1960, his family moved to Shelley, Idaho where he lived until he graduated from Shelley High School in 1969.



Growing up he was a typical boy that loved the outdoors and had several close friends including Steven Duce and Jay Ellis. He played baseball in high school and the trumpet in the high school band. Shortly after graduation, he married Mitzie Pike. They were blessed with four children. They were later divorced.



A year after graduation from high school, he joined the Idaho National Guard and served for seven years in the 116th Engineer Battalion as a diesel mechanic. His experience in the National Guard trained him for a career as an automotive mechanic, which he worked at until his retirement.



For many years he was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, trapping and camping. For a while, he worked part-time as a hunting guide. Later in life he developed a love for country line dancing which continued throughout the rest of his life. He had a real talent for it and loved to teach others. When Kenny Rogers performed at ISU, he was asked to dance as part of the entertainment. Through line dancing, he found the love of his life, Lorenna Hammons. They were married in October 2007 in Nampa, Idaho.



He was a member of the Benevolent Order of the Elks for many years.



He is survived by his wife, Lorenna, his sons, Steven Stone, Brandon Stone, Robert Street, and Colt Street; his daughters, April Hall and Kim Glenn; his brothers, Richard Street and Charles Street, and his sisters, Mary Miller, Lisa Brown, and Caroline Hartley; 27 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.



He was proceeded in death by his parents, Paul and Lela Street, his sisters, Dina Ferguson and Dona Frost, his brother, James Street, and his daughter, Sandy Street.



As per Steve's request, there will be no funeral service. Published in Post Register on Apr. 2, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.