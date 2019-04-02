Resources More Obituaries for Steve Keller Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Steve Keller

1951 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Steve Keller, 68, of Havensville, KS, passed away April 1, 2019, at his home.



Steve was born January 7, 1951, in Blackfoot, ID to Ed and Mary Keller. He grew up and attended school in Firth, ID, graduating from Firth High School. He also attended Idaho State University and received his associate degree in body shop.



On April 5, 1991, he married Diana Hildebrand in Idaho Falls, ID. They made their home in Havensville, KS, where Steve worked as a truck driver for Jackson County.



Steve loved the outdoors. He spent his time hunting, fishing, and camping. He also liked to spend time in his shop refurbishing old items into new.



Steve is survived by his loving sisters, Fay Lloyd of Idaho Falls, ID and Carol Mecham of Shelley, ID and his brother, Tim Webb of Blackfoot, ID.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Diana; his parents, Ed and Mary Keller; his sisters, Vonda Winsky and Arlene Short; his brother, LaVern Keller, his brother-in-law's, Shirley Short, KC Lloyd, and Mont Mecham; and his faithful dog, Morgan.



Services will be at a later date in Idaho.



In lieu of flowers, please donate to in Steve's name.



