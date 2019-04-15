Resources More Obituaries for Steven Briggs Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Steven Briggs

1971 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Steven Reid Briggs 47 of Teton City, Idaho passed away on April 11, 2019. Steven was born in St. Anthony, Idaho on October 4, 1971 to George Albert (Bert) Briggs III and Sandra Lee Reid Briggs. Steven was raised in Teton City Idaho. Steven attended Teton Elementary, South Fremont Jr. and Sr. High schools and later attended Sugar Salem High School. Steven was baptized as an infant to the Catholic Church and later baptized a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.



Steven worked various jobs at Basic American Potatoes and later as a carpenter traveling to many different states. Steven had lived in the Boise area during his early adult years, a short while later he married Suzanne Briggs in Boise, Idaho. They had planned on moving to Arizona, but she passed away a short while after being married. A few years later Steven moved back to South Eastern Idaho and started his career in plumbing working for Centennial Plumbing, and attending Eastern Idaho Technical College to obtain his plumbing license. After completing the four year apprentice program, he obtained his Journeyman license in plumbing, and would continue that profession to the time of his death. Steven was a hard worker and was good at his job.



Steven enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, camping, floating the river, where he spent countless hours with his cousin and best friend Danny Briggs. Steven loved taking road trips enjoying all that nature had to offer and enjoyed the beautiful scenery. Steven loved spending time with family and friends. Steven was a kid at heart and loved spending time with his nieces and nephews as they did him. Steven was known for his big heart, always putting others before himself.



Steven is survived by his mother and father George Albert Briggs III and Sandra Lee Reid Briggs, his siblings Serena (Randy "Scott") Newman, John "Wade" (Dawna) Briggs, Christine (Jeremy) Fyfe, Amy (Brett) Zollinger, 10 nieces, and 8 nephews. Steven was preceded in death by his wife Suzanne, grandparents George Albert Briggs II, Lydia Arminda Briggs, and David Finley Reid, Mildred Fowler (Mike) Oien, sister Marie, Brother David, and nephew Brad Newman.



Funeral Services will be held at 11am Thursday April 17, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Teton City located at 44 E Main Teton City Idaho. Family will receive friends Wednesday from 6pm until 7:30pm at Bert Flamm Mortuary, 581 E. 1st N., St. Anthony and Thursday from 10am until 10:45am at the church. Burial will be in the Teton-Newdale Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.flammfh.com. Published in Post Register on Apr. 15, 2019