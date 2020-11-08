Steven Lloyd Cederberg, 71 of Shelley, Idaho passed away peacefully on November 6, 2020 with his loving family by his side.
He was born in Idaho Falls, Idaho on December 6, 1948. Steve grew up in Firth, Idaho with his parents Betty Jo Knight and Glen Cederberg along with his three siblings. Steve married Sheryl Vanice Hurd in 1968 and together they had five children.
Steve was a caring man and never met a stranger. Everyone was greeted with a big smile, a warm hand shake, or loving embrace. He had a big heart and enjoyed being actively engaged with family, friends, acquaintances, and the community. He served as a member on the Shelley Planning and Zoning Council, Shelley City Council, and the State of Idaho Parks and Recreation Commission. As an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Steve proudly held many leadership positions.
Steve worked many years in farming, driving trucks, and sales. And, for the last thirty years, he delight in serving customers at 20thCentury and Tadd Jenkins Automotive. Outside of work, Steve loved spending time outdoors with family. It was common to see him and Sheryl camping and riding four wheelers in the mountains; taking the Harley for a spin; at home hanging out with grandkids while they rode the four wheelers; or cooking on the grill for a good old family barbeque.
Steve was taken from us too soon and will be missed dearly by all who knew him. He was preceded in death by his mother Betty Jo Knight and grandson Ethan Chad Johnson.
He is survived by his wife Sheryl, son Troy (Kelly) Cederberg, daughter Nicki (Brian) Smith, daughter Cori (Conley) Johnson, son Brad (Lydia) Cederberg, and daughter Susan (Travis) Albertson, along with 14 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, his father Glen Cederberg, and siblings David (Julie) Cederberg, Sheryl High, Janet Cederberg, and many loved aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
The family will receive friends Monday, November 9, 2020 from 5:30 to 7:30 pm at Nalder Funeral Home, 110 West Oak Street, Shelley. A private family funeral service will be held Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at the Shelley Eighth Ward Chapel followed by a graveside service.
The services will be broadcast and may be viewed via the church website at www.ShelleyStake.org
Click on "Ward Sacrament meeting broadcasts" Click on "1st,4th,8th ward building".
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com
