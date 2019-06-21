Services Nalder Funeral Home 110 W Oak St Shelley , ID 83274 (208) 357-3231 Resources More Obituaries for Steven Harada Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Steven Harada

1970 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Steven F. Harada, 48, of Shelley, passed away on April 20, 2019 in Idaho Falls.



He was born on November 20, 1970 in Whittier, California to the late Agie and Violet (Shipley) Harada. As an infant, Steven developed breathing problems due to the heavy California smog. His family relocated back to Shelley in 1972 and his breathing problems faded away. He enjoyed playing baseball and basketball, mechanical drawing, and playing musical instruments.



Steven graduated from Shelley High School in May 1989 and immediately joined the US Air Force as a Computer and Network System Operations technician. He was stationed in Yokota Air Base, Japan, Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado and Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. In 2006, he separated from the Air Force and remained in Montgomery, Alabama. In 2008, he returned to Shelley to assist with taking care of his mother. After his mother passed away in 2009, he continued looking after his father. Steven assisted his father in relocating to Southern California in 2013. After his father was settled in, Steven returned to Idaho Falls and started employment with Broulim's Supermarket in Rigby working his way to stock room attendant. Steven enjoyed working with computers and collecting trading cards. While living in Japan, he became a big fan of British television comedy shows and movies.



Steven is survived by his sister, Violet (Bruce) Bender of Orange, California and brother, Norman (Lori) Harada of Spokane, Washington, numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and infant sister.



The family expresses sincere gratitude to the doctors, nurses, technicians and Aspen Hospice for the care and comfort of Steven in the last days of life.



A graveside service and internment will be held at 10:30 AM, Friday, June 28, 2019 at the Shelley Hillcrest Cemetery. David B. Bleak Post #93 and the Air Force Honor Guard will provide military rites.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the Shelley American Legion.



Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com. Published in Post Register on June 21, 2019