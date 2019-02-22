Resources More Obituaries for Steven Strange Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Steven Strange

1962 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Steven Strange Passed away of illness caused by complications of his immune system on February 18th, 2019, in Salt Lake City, Utah.



He was born in Oakland, California on May 1st, 1962 to Gary and Bonnie Strange. He was the oldest of his brothers (Micah) and youngest brother (Kevin-deceased).



He Grew up and attended schools in St. Anthony, Idaho. He was a wonderful cook and worked in many restaurants. He was employed at Madison Memorial Hospital as a cook for the patients at the time of his death.



Steven loved the great outdoors. He could never sit still, he was always fishing, climbing (Table Rock 3 times) and camping. He loved life. Steven had a previous marriage and to this union was born Dustin Strange and Santana Strange. They were divorced.



He met and married Patti Nelson on May 5th, 1999. In Jackson, hole wyo. To this union was born Austin Strange on August 9th, 1999



He is preceded in death by his Grandparents Herbert and Ethel Strange, Clifford and Alice Keebaugh, and youngest brother Kevin. He is survived by his wife (Patti Strange),Son Austin (Misty) Strange, Parents Gary (Bonnie) Strange, Brother Micah (Evelyn) Strange, Older children Dustin Strange, (Santana Strange), and Five grandchildren. He loved all of his family and cherished the times he got to spend with everyone.



Memorial services are pending. We wish to thank Madison Memorial, ERMAC, and University of Utah for the wonderful care of him. Published in Post Register on Feb. 22, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.