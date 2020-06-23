Steven Richard Watkins, 43, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020, in Provo, Utah, after a valiant and courageous battle with major health issues over the past several years.
Steven was born June 25, 1976, to John C. Watkins and Lee Ann Soderstrom Watkins in San Diego, California. He spent most of his life in Idaho Falls and attended Idaho Falls High School.
He married Andrea Bills on October 26, 1996, in Idaho Falls. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Idaho Falls Temple in 2004 and they had two children, Kayla and Kyle. Steven and Andrea divorced in 2012.
He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He loved the gospel and the temple, where he worked and found great purpose and comfort in his calling. Steven was especially fond of his Heavenly Father.
He worked as a salesman for Farr Candy and Watkins Distributing until he became disabled. Farr Candy allowed him to work part-time the past few years as he loved his job and customers. He was honored to be named salesman of the year.
Steven enjoyed playing basketball in his youth and coaching in his early twenties. He loved camping and the outdoors and often talked about his adventures with his family fishing in Michigan.
He loved music and had a playlist for each season of life and the people in them. He used music to communicate his deepest feelings as he often said it was easier to articulate his feelings through song rather than words. He loved art and was very artistic, spending many hours painting. But most of all, he loved his children, siblings, and parents.
Steven is survived by his daughter, Kayla (Logan) Cappo and son, Kyle Watkins; his parents, John and Lee Ann Watkins; his siblings, David (Namita) Watkins of Phoenix, AZ, Adrienne (Eddie) Rivera of Winchester, VA, Greg (Cynthia) Watkins of Pocatello, ID, and Jennifer Elizabeth (Warren) Peace of Murrieta, CA; his grandson, Kyzer Cappo; and another grandson to be born in August; his fiance, Natalie Cook of Mount Pleasant, UT; and his best friend, Kelly Hoopes Nuttall.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ed and Merle Soderstrom of Salt Lake City, UT, and George and Coleene Watkins of Dowagiac, MI.
The family would like to give their heartfelt and sincere thanks to Dr. Mark Rencher and his staff. Without their care and support, Steven would not have been able to handle his many challenges over several years. In addition, a special thanks to the professional team of doctors and nurses at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
Graveside services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, June 26, 2020, at the Ammon Cemetery, on the lower level, left side of the road. The family will visit with friends from 10-11 a.m. prior at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road. Please bring your own chair for the graveside service and please wear a mask at the visitation to protect those with weakened immune systems.
Flowers are being provided by Floral Classics in Rigby, Idaho.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
Published in Post Register on Jun. 23, 2020.