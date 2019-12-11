|
Stockton Kirkland Hansen, 22, of Idaho Falls passed away in a tragic accident on November 30, 2019, near Chamberlain, South Dakota, with beloved family members at his side. He was a loving husband, sweet son, loyal brother, fun uncle, faithful friend, and a valiant son of our Father in Heaven.Stockton was born on October 4, 1997, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Kirkland Rigby Hansen and Rebecca Kunz Hansen. He was the third child and first son in the Hansen family. He was all boy and his sisters loved him from the start. He quickly had us all wrapped around his finger and was the happiest little guy; he was pure sunshine in our family. Stockton was a peacemaker and his kindness and calm demeanor were evident from the beginning. Consistent and reliable in his good choices, he quickly became an anchor and positive influence among his family and friends.
Stockton had a magnetic personality and drew people to him from a very early age. He loved to play sports including basketball, football, tennis, and baseball. He spent countless hours outside playing sports with his brothers and dad where they always had some kind of game going. His brothers would often tease him about changing the rules so he could win, but Stockton would just grin at them. He was a natural at everything he did. He loved his teammates and coaches, and they loved him.
Stockton excelled at Skyline High School where he played basketball, tennis, and served as Student Body President his senior year. He was so proud to be a Skyline Grizzly and treasured the friendships he had throughout high school. Students and faculty alike remember Stockton for his positive attitude, example, and being a friend to all. He truly radiated the love of Christ and made everyone feel like they mattered.
After graduating from Skyline High School, he served an honorable mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Oslo Norway mission where he formed many cherished friendships. He was known throughout the mission as being a devoted disciple of Jesus Christ. He brought light and happiness wherever he served and loved every day of his mission. He truly learned how to serve with all of his heart, might, mind, and strength. Stockton had great faith in his Heavenly Father and served in many areas of responsibility within the church. His example and friendship had a significant impact on many around him, inspiring many to change their lives for the better.
Upon his return, Stockton began his education at BYU-Idaho, majoring in Business Finance. He was excited to help in the family business and was enthusiastic about his future. He waited impatiently for his High School sweetheart, Hannah Hanson, to return from her own mission in Oklahoma. Upon her return, the sparks flew and they were engaged shortly thereafter. They were married for time and all eternity in the Idaho Falls Temple on April 13, 2019. They were inseparable. They had more fun in their short time together than most people do in a lifetime. They found joy in every moment and lived life to the fullest. He treated Hannah with kindness and respect and loved to see her smile. He was the sweetest husband. He adored Hannah and was so proud of their life together. Hannah said it perfectly when she said, "There aren't enough Stocktons in this world."
Stockton was a wonderful, kind, reliable, hardworking man who loved life. He was always on the go and made an adventure out of everything he did. He respected, loved, and brought out the best qualities in everyone around him. Stockton loved family adventures and found great joy in a day on the lake boating, fishing, camping, hunting with his brothers, and other outdoor fun. He honored his mother and father and deeply loved his brothers and sisters.
Stockton will truly be missed by all who knew him. Stockton is survived by his sweet wife, Hannah Hansen; loving mother, Rebecca Hansen; sisters, Jessica Dennert and Alexis Naylor; brothers, Zach Hansen and Josh Hansen; grandparents, Neil and Lana Kunz and Coralie Hansen; his adoring niece and nephews, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Services for Stockton Hansen will be combined with services for his father Kirkland Rigby Hansen and younger brother Logan LaGrande Hansen and will take place at 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 16, at the Eagle Rock Stake Center, 2020 S. Charlotte Drive, in Idaho Falls. The family will visit with friends Sunday from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the stake center. Burial will be in the Ammon Cemetery. A broadcast of the service will also be available at the Village Park Ward, 1345 Clarence Drive, in Idaho Falls.
Condolences may be sent to the family at woodfuneralhome.com.
Published in Post Register on Dec. 11, 2019