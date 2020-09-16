Louwana Sue Enyeart, 51, of Idaho Falls, passed away September 15, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Sue was born January 18, 1969, in Long Beach, California, to Thomas Bernard Gogal and Phyllis Elaine Sinske Miller. She grew up and attended schools in Huntington Beach, California, and Bartow, Florida.
On July 25, 1998, she married Matthew Carl Enyeart in Breckenridge, Colorado. Sue and Matthew made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Sue worked as an Executive Director for Sunrise Assisted Living in Washington.
She was a spirit-filled Christian. She enjoyed her family, friends, dogs, and crafting.
Sue is survived by her loving husband, Matthew Carl Enyeart of Idaho Falls; daughter, Gabriella R. Enyeart of Ammon, ID; son, Jakob P. Enyeart of Ammon, ID; brothers, Thomas Gogal of Florida and Frantz Kolbjornsen of Nebraska; parents, Thomas Gogal of Pennsylvania; mother, Phyllis Sinske of Bartow, FL; sister-in-law, Debby Enyeart of Denver, CO; mother-in-law, Martha Enyeart of Denver, CO; brother-and sister-in-law, Terry and Christie Hunter of W. Richland, WA; and close friend, Cristal Brock of Ammon, ID.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Julius and Patricia Rendelman and grandfather, Leon Miller.
Memorial Services will be held in Breckenridge, Colorado, in the Spring of 2021.
