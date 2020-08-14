Cerena "Sue" Hastings, 72, of Idaho Falls, passed away August 13, 2020, at her daughter's home in the presence of her family. She was under the care of Encompass Hospice.
Sue was born February 7, 1948, in Rigby, Idaho, to Clyde Willard Ritter and Ardith May Durrant Ritter. She grew up in Ririe and attended Ririe High School. On November 19, 1966, she married Gary Duane Hastings in Idaho Falls, and together they had two children, Candace and Brock. They made their home in Idaho Falls, where Sue enjoyed being a wife and mother.
Sue was a talented artist and worked as a floral designer for many years. She served in the ESA Sorority for several years and was the St. Jude Coordinator for Idaho. She grew up in the LDS church but attended Watersprings church the past few years. She will always be remembered as a wonderful mother, grandmother, and friend.
Sue is survived by her loving children, Candace (Bryan Martin) Moehnke of Idaho Falls, ID, and Brock (Erin) Hastings of Idaho Falls, ID; brothers, James (Connie) Ritter of Benton City, WA, and Kim (Renee) Ritter of Ririe, ID; sisters, Bernetta (Lyle) Albertson of Roberts, ID, Brenda Berrett of Idaho Falls, ID, Rhonda (Rob) Archer of McCordsville, IN, Vickie (Scott) Farris of Idaho Falls, ID, and Jill (Jerry) Dursteler of Idaho Falls, ID; 5 grandchildren, Taylor Scharer, Harry Nolan V, Cody Nolan, Ashley Hastings, Taylor Nolan-Miller; and 5 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gary; sister, Leanna Rowan; son-in-law, Bruce Moehnke; nephew, Bart Berrett; niece, Sarah Ritter; and a great-nephew, Cyrus Dursteler.
Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road, with Pastor Gordon Boyle officiating. The family will visit with friends from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. Friday and Saturday from 1:00 to 1:45 p.m. prior, both visitations at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Ririe-Shelton Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com
