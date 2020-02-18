|
|
|
Sue Ann (Newell) O'Steen passed away on February 16, 2020 in her home in Idaho Falls, ID after a long battle with COPD. Born September 27, 1941 in Ticonderoga, New York, Sue was the 7th of 8 children born to Ralph E. Newell and Anna May (Sears) Newell and raised in Whitehall, NY.
Sue Newell was a 1959 graduate of Whitehall Junior - Senior High School. She met James (Red) O'Steen, the friend of her brother Bob as they both came home on leave. James Wayne "Red" O'Steen of Winter Park, Fl. was at that time a member of the U.S. Air Force. They loved to go dancing and soon fell in love. They were married on December 17, 1959. James and Sue (Newell) O'Steen had 6 children together. After Red retired from the Air Force in 1971, they made their home in Goldenrod, FL then Wildwood, FL. She moved to Idaho Falls, ID with her son Bill in 2007.
Sue's faith was her guiding light. She spent her life spreading the word of Jesus as an ordained minister through her prison ministries, selling bibles through the Good News Bible Society, in bible studies, through every day encounters and at various churches throughout her life. She will always be remembered answering the phone "Jesus loves you".
She is survived by her loving family Richard (InSuk Pak) O'Steen, William "Bill" (Lola Franks) O'Steen, Debra (O'Steen) Reimers, James Paul (Cindy Pulchinski) O'Steen, Kyle (Sarah Phillips) O'Steen and Seth (Heather Bullis- Panich) O'Steen. Her grandchildren James Michael (Megan Ross) O'Steen, Patricia O'Steen, Elizabeth (Sheean) Miner, James Wayne (Gemma Holden) O'Steen, Angela O'Steen, Amanda O'Steen, Jennifer (Eric) Faden, Nick O'Steen, Carolyn O'Steen, Zach O'Steen, Jason Panich and Faith Panich. She is also survived by eight great grandchildren and Pat Williams and Tammy VanOuwerkerk who were like daughters to Sue.
Sue was predeceased by her devoted husband James Wayne (Red) O'Steen (Winter Park, Fl.). Loving Parents Ralph E. Newell and Anna May (Sears) Newell. Brothers Ken Newell, Malcom Newell, Bob Newell and Richard Newell. Sisters Jane (Newell) Gordon, Patricia (Newell) Cooper and Kathleen (Newell) Manning. Son in law Donald (Dutch) Reimers and Grandson's Kevin VanOuwerkerk and Matthew Pulchinski.
There will be a viewing on Monday, 2/24/2000 from 5-8 PM at the Baldwin Fairchild funeral home in Goldenrod FL. She will be laid to rest in the Chapel Hill cemetery in Orlando Florida following a ceremony on Tuesday, 2/25/2020 @ 10 AM at the High Praise Church in Casselberry, FL. There will also be a Celebration of Life ceremony on Saturday, 2/29/2020 @ 2 PM at Trinity United Methodist Church, 237 N. Water Ave, Idaho Falls, ID.
Published in Post Register on Feb. 18, 2020