Our Treasured daughter Born July 6th at 2:08am at EIRMC Hospital in Idaho Falls, ID, to parents Matthew Hammond Johnson and Morgan Lynn Jeppesen. Sunny weighed 5lbs 3.2oz., and was a beautiful little angel.



Our sweet baby was called back to heaven the day she was born. She is survived by her parents as well as grandmothers Andrea (Kinghorn) Jeppesen and Carol Hall; grandfather Lyle Jeppesen; great-grandmothers Lynn Kinghorn Frandsen and Brenda Jeppesen; great-grandfather Kyle Jeppesen; aunts Jacquelyn Hatch, Melissa Hall, Samantha Ursenbach; uncles Tyson Atkin, Aaron Hall, Christopher Hall, Tyler Giuffra and many other aunts, uncles and cousins. Little Sunny will be laid to rest Wednesday, July 10th, 11 a.m. at Lewisville Cemetery, (3356 E. 400 N., Lewisville) beside her great- grandparents. Services are under the care of Eckersell Funeral home in Rigby. Though her life was cut short, she will always remain her parent's precious baby girl. She was and is so beautiful and we wish so badly we could take our baby home, but we know she will be watching over us and we will love her forever with all our hearts. We would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Jacob Venesky and the staff at Monarch Healthcare and the nurses and staff at EIRMC for the love and compassion you showed us during this exceptionally difficult time in our lives. "Dearest Sunny, please know that our greatest blessing was you and forever will be you." Published in Post Register on July 8, 2019