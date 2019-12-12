|
|
|
Susan Marie Clark of Idaho Falls, Passed away at her home surrounded by loved ones Wednesday, December 11, 2019.
Susan was born March 8, 1963 in Idaho Falls a daughter to Larry and Venice Croft Whitehead. She attended Bonneville county schools, and graduated from Bonneville High School.
Susan married her high school sweetheart Bryan Clark on October 2nd 1982 in Ucon, Idaho. They were together 37 years. they have lived in Idaho Falls but spent six years in Jal New Mexico before returning to Idaho Falls .
Susan worked for Whitehead Garage in Iona, Idaho for her Dad. She drove school bus for district 93 for twelve years and worked for Home Health Care and Jal Country Club in Jal, New Mexico.
She loved fishing, camping, hunting, crafting, golfing and shooting pool and spending time with her grandkids.
Susan is survived by her husband, Bryan Clark of Idaho Falls, two daughters, Karrie (Jason) Wood of Idaho Falls, and Kayla (Tony) Edginton of Idaho Falls, two grandchildren, Jayden Edginton and Madelyn Wood, two brothers, Michael (Debbie) Whitehead, Brad (Julie) Whitehead and two sisters, Janet (Albert) Richan and Debra (Jeff) Skinner of Idaho Falls.
She was preceded in death by her parents Larry and Venice Whitehead and Grandparents Eldon and Emma Croft, Cloyd and Mae Whitehead.
Funeral services will be held Monday, December 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Eckersell Memorial Chapel, 101 West Main Street, Rigby, Idaho. The family will visit with friends and family at the funeral home Sunday evening from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. and again on Monday from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Burial will be in the Milo Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com
The family gives special thanks to Hands of Hope Hospice especially Cindy Tucker and Syko Realm.
Published in Post Register on Dec. 12, 2019