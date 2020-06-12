Susan Carter James, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020 in Idaho Falls, Idaho. She was blessed to have her family by her side.
Susan was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on December 5, 1955, the daughter of William P and Melba Pincock Carter. She married Douglas Michael James in Rexburg, Idaho on September 27, 1974. On September 27, 2011, their 37th wedding anniversary, they sealed their marriage and family together in the Rexburg, Idaho LDS Temple. They made their home in Rigby, Idaho.
Susan attended schools in Shelley and Rexburg, Idaho. She graduated from Madison High School and from Eastern Idaho Technical School with an Associates of Applied Science Degree. She had worked as a waitress at the Micasa Restaurant in Idaho Falls, Idaho and later at Anheuser Busch for 20 years as a Malt Operator/ Laboratory Technician.
Susan enjoyed reading, cross-stitch, and gardening. Her greatest love was her family. Her legacy will always be remembered by her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She will be missed by her daughters, Jennifer (Jarom) Whitehead of Twin Falls, Idaho, Tiffany Rose James of Rigby, Idaho, Michelle (Philip) Meehan of Knoxville, Tennessee and son, Eric Michael (Britanie) James of Shelley, Idaho. Her parents, Melba and William Carter of Idaho Falls, Idaho. Siblings; Annette (Richard) O'Steen of Mesa, Arizona, Mike (Debbie) Carter of Shelley, Idaho, Roger (Sandra) Carter of Olympia, Washington and Gary Carter of Salt Lake City, Utah. Mother in law, Beverly James-Pincock of Idaho Falls, Idaho. Sixteen grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Douglas M. James and a brother, David R Carter.
A graveside service will be held in her honor at the Annis Little Butte Cemetery on Monday, June 15, 2020 at 11:00 AM. A viewing will be held at Eckersell Memorial Chapel (101 West Main Street, Rigby, Idaho) prior to services from 9:30 to 10:30 AM. We invite friends and family to join us in her memory. Because of the Corona Virus, we encourage social distancing. There will be limited seating arrangements at the cemetery, please bring a chair to the services. Condolences and memories of Susan can be shared at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com.
Published in Post Register on Jun. 12, 2020.