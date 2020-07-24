Susan Barbara Scarr "Sue," 76, of Idaho Falls, passed away July 22, 2020, at Parkwood Meadows Assisted Living Community. She was under the care of One Source Hospice.
Susan was born November 10, 1943, in Chicago, Illinois, to Robert Anthony and Gertrude Anne Carter Soldat. Her family moved to Castro Valley, California, where she attended school and graduated from Castro Valley High School. While growing up, she loved horses and horse riding, spending her free time riding around Castro Valley on her horse, Lucky.
On November 9th, 1962, she married Robert "Bob" Scarr in Castro Valley. They made their home in California and in 1975, had the opportunity to move to Idaho and buy a business, Valley Sheet Metal. They lived in Ucon, Shelley, and Idaho Falls. Always an advocate for her children, Sue started the first PTO in Shelley and was instrumental in getting Kindergarten to be part of the school curriculum. She was a director and trainer for Beauty for All Seasons and was recognized as the top sales consultant in 1983. She loved sales and worked for several years at the Lancome counter at Macys.
Susan was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in many callings and loved to teach the youth and especially enjoyed her calling in the SNAP (Special Needs Adult Primary) program. She had several passions in life including cooking, quilting, and genealogy. Her greatest love was for her family. As grandchildren were added to the mix, she found that her role as Granny Sue was pretty amazing.
Susan is survived by her loving husband, Bob Scarr of Idaho Falls; daughter, Barb (Paul) Petersen; sons, Eric (Lisa), Leonard (Beth), and Rob (Amy); sister, April Ross, of Vacaville, CA; ten grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; step-parents, Paul Sears and Lillian Soldat; brother, Robert Soldat; and sister, LeAnne Soldat.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to your local food bank. If flowers are sent, please send them to Parkwood Meadows in Idaho Falls.
The family would like to thank the amazing people at Parkwood Meadows who provided her with care for the last four years.
Service times are pending. Please check the Wood Funeral Home web site at www.woodfuneralhome.com
for updates and to leave condolences for the family.