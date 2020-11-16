Susan Lorene Sollis Searle was born on April 10, 1968, to Robert and Sharon Sollis in Idaho Falls, Idaho. She was raised on a cattle ranch in Shelley, Idaho. She was the middle child and only daughter among four boys. She was their sweet, smiling, sunbeam girl. Unbeknownst to many, Mom battled courageously with her mental health through the journey of life. Mom's life was too short, but those who were touched by her understand that the quality of existence far exceeds the quantity of time in which one lives. On November 12, 2020, she was welcomed home to the loving arms of her Savior and reunited with her mother, father-in-law, grandparents, and many other loved ones.



Mom attended Shelley High School, where she met the love of her life. Once she saw Dad, she didn't have eyes for anyone else. She asked him to the co-ed dance her sophomore year, and for the next two years, they were inseparable. Dad was called on an LDS mission, and although Mom would miss him deeply, she was so excited to support and love him through that adventure. When he returned home and was released from his mission, he put his arm around her, and it was like they had never been apart. Their love was special and rare, and their joy was palpable. They were engaged one week after his arrival home and married three months later on June 11, 1988, for time and all eternity in the Idaho Falls LDS temple. They were best friends from the beginning, and every moment together was cherished. She is his sweetheart and the love of his life.



They started their life in Shelley, Idaho, where they excitedly welcomed their first three children: Christopher, Natalie, and Leslie. Soon after, they sought out a work opportunity and landed in Perry, Utah, for a short time. One year later, they decided to settle down in Lehi, Utah, where they would eventually welcome their last two children, Melissa and Ashlyn, and created a beautiful life. Mom always dreamed of being a stay-at-home mom and fulfilled that calling wonderfully. Mom was made to be a mom. She had a way of making her children feel like the most important, beautiful, valued people in the world and her family was her whole life. She was there for every sporting event, musical activity, broken heart, and sadness, after school snack, forgotten homework assignment, missed-the-bus-in-the-morning fiasco, every joy imaginable, and many, many more.



Mom had the softest spot in her heart for children and couldn't wait to welcome her grandchildren into the world. They brought her so much joy, and her bond with each of them was so special. She loved to spend time with them by making up silly songs to sing with them, let them do her hair and makeup, play play-doh, draw, and much more. Mom prioritized her life by the motto, "Never let a problem to be solved become more important than a person to be loved."



She loved her Heavenly Father and Savior, Jesus Christ, with her whole heart and was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served faithfully throughout her life and fulfilled many callings. She was a light and the purest example of the love of the Savior, Jesus Christ. She had a way of making you feel heard, loved, and validated. Everyone who met her could feel His sweet spirit and love through her. She is a true living angel.



She was preceded in death by her mother, Sharon Sollis, brother Alan Sollis, aunt Jackie Sollis, uncle Ted Thompson, grandparents Rita and Paul Sollis, grandparents Lorene and Alan Thompson, father-in-law Gerald Searle, and niece Kiersten Gemar. She is survived by her husband Bruce Searle, children; Christopher (Brooke) Searle, Natalie Searle, Leslie (Aaron) Caprio, Melissa (Brady) Galloway, and Ashlyn Searle, grandchildren; Dakota and Kyson Searle and Greyson Caprio, father Robert Sollis, brothers; Todd, Ryan, and Justin Sollis, and many, many aunts, uncles, cousins, in-laws, nieces, nephews, friends, and loved ones.



A viewing will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020, from 6:00-8:00 pm at Wing Mortuary located at 118 E Main Street Lehi, Utah. A second viewing will be held the following morning on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at the Stake Center located at 600 S 500 W in Lehi, Utah, from 11:30-12:30 pm, followed by the funeral service at 1 pm. The graveside service will follow at the Lehi City Cemetery.



