Alice Suzanne "Sue" (Henderson) Young, 78, passed away on February 20, 2020, in Idaho Falls.
Sue was born in Twin Falls, Idaho, and adopted at birth by her loving parents Kenneth T. Henderson and Helen (Doud) Henderson. Sue was joined by her brother Kent, and the family made their home in Burley and Filer, Idaho. She was a graduate of Burley High School in 1959.
Sue married H. Wendell Weaver (deceased) of Boise, and together they had two children, Wendy Sue and baby Greg who passed in infancy. Wendell and Sue divorced, and she later married James Collins (deceased) making their homes in Sun Valley and Idaho Falls before they divorced. Sue then married Nolan G. Young and worked as his secretary at Bombadier Ski-Doo. Together they owned and ran Bojangles clothing stores and Nolan's CPA firm for many years before he tragically died in a motorcycle accident. Sue worked for the Bonneville County Courts and at Argonne National Lab and in her later years volunteered as a Court Mediator. Sue met Ace Ballard (deceased), and they enjoyed many laughs and traveled together before his death. Sue spent the past 20 years with her dear friend Arnold, enjoying every chance they could get to go camping.
Sue was a tiny woman with a huge personality-a little firecracker. She was vivacious and bold, with a zest for life and a fierce fondness of food. She could turn any occasion into a celebration and always brought the party. Sue was passionate about dogs, shopping, playing bridge, and traveling. She relished every wonderful moment and truly knew how to fabulously binge on life. She was charismatic and lived unapologetically, always standing up for what she believed in.
She is survived by her brother, Kent (Beverly) Henderson of Boise, ID; her daughter, Wendy Sue (Kevin) Folsom of Spokane, WA; granddaughters, Becky Sue (Dayn) Wilberding and Ashley Folsom, both of Portland, OR; Her niece, Tiffani (Brian) Coffey of Boise, ID; nephew, Travis (Rachel) Henderson of Tri-Cities, Washington; partner, Arnold Huckabay of Idaho Falls, ID; and Schill siblings in Colorado.
The family has held a private memorial. She will be truly missed. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
Published in Post Register on Mar. 12, 2020