Sylvan Greenhalgh, 95, of Idaho Falls, passed away peacefully on October 30, 2020, surrounded by his family at his home. He was under the care of Aspen Home Health & Hospice and his loving family.
Sylvan was born September 26, 1925, in Wilford, Idaho, to Alma Wilburn Greenhalgh and Ethel Marguerite Hiatt Greenhalgh, the fourth of seventeen children. He grew up and attended schools in Wilford and graduated from Sugar City High School in 1943.
After graduation he was drafted into the United States Army. Sylvan served his country during World War II and in December of 1944, he fought in The Battle of the Bulge. Following his discharge from the Army, he used his benefits from the G.I. Bill to pay for flight school. He worked for Forest Service for a time and also earned his private pilot's license.
On August 7, 1950, he married Margaret Ellen Waddell in Rexburg, Idaho. Their marriage was solemnized in the Idaho Falls Temple on May 22, 1971. Sylvan and Margaret made their home in Idaho Falls where Sylvan worked in Security at the INL, starting as a Security Guard, and working his way to become a Security Manager.
He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served as a Bishop, Young Men's President, and Elder's Quorum President. Sylvan enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking, and snowmobiling. He was a jack of all trades and could fix everything. He was a meticulous gardener. Sylvan took pride in everything he grew and loved sharing his bounty with friends and family.
Sylvan is survived by his loving wife, Margaret Greenhalgh of Idaho Falls; daughter, Anne (Mark) Bennion of Idaho Falls; daughter, Leslie (David) Carr of South Jordan, UT; son, Brian (Shelly) Greenhalgh of Idaho Falls; brother, Lloyd (DeAnn) Greenhalgh of Rigby, ID; sisters, Natella (Lynn) Romrell of Sugar City, ID and Joyce Chappel of Rigby, ID; 11 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alma and Ethel Greenhalgh; four sisters, Dorothy Leffler, Norma Ball, Faye Davies, and Barbara Rigby; nine brothers, Keith Greenhalgh, LaMar Greenhalgh, Emrys Greenhalgh, Dale Greenhalgh, Nile Greenhalgh, Brent Greenhalgh, Larry Greenhalgh, Terry Greenhalgh, and Dennis Greenhalgh; two grandsons, Matthew Sylvan Bennion and Andrew David Carr; and an infant daughter.
Due to the Covid Pandemic, private family services will be held. Burial will be in the Wilford Cemetery where Military Rites will be performed by the Fremont County Veterans Memorial Team and Idaho Honor Guard.
The family would like to extend their thanks to Aspen Home Health & Hospice, especially Lisa, Amber, and Angie, for their loving care of Sylvan.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com
