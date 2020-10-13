Sylvia Leuann Hansen was born on July 23, 1921 on her father's farm at Upper Presto. She was the oldest of eight children born to Peter and Lyla Hansen. Sylvia graduated from Firth High School in 1938. She married Wilber Huston Burrus in 1940 and they moved to California with their three children in 1952. Sylvia worked at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory for 30 years, retiring as the manager of Document Storage. Huston and Sylvia retired in 1983 and returned to Blackfoot, Idaho to enjoy their retirement.
After 57 years of marriage, Huston died in 1997. Sylvia married an old friend, George Jemmett, the following year. George and Sylvia enjoyed their years together spending time in Blackfoot and Gibsonville. Sylvia fell in love with George's children and enjoyed her time with them. George died in 2009.
Sylvia was a member of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers. Her family came from England and Denmark and were in Utah in 1857. Her mother and father's parents and grandparents helped to settle what is now known as Soda Springs, the Bear Lake area and Archer, near Rexburg. The Hansen and Lyon families were some of the earliest settlers in Bingham County, arriving in 1901.
Sylvia loved being busy and spending time with her family. She sold tickets to the Fair for twenty years. She was a volunteer at the Family History Center and the Senior Center. She loved to bowl and cherished the friends she bowled with. Sylvia loved to play pinochle and bridge. She enjoyed all of her friends at the Blackfoot Senior Center where she would have lunch and play bridge every week until her blindness prevented it. Sylvia was an active and devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Sylvia was preceded in death by her son, Max, in 2006. She will be missed by her family: Her son, Leon, and his wife Kathi; Her daughter, Leuann, and her son Chris, and one grandson, Ben; Max's daughters, Lauralee and Michele, and grandchildren, Wade and Samantha. She was the matriarch of her family. Her absence will be felt by her brother Enoch and her sister Pearl, as well as the numerous nieces and nephews and members of George's family.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 19, 2020 at Grove City Cemetery. The family will meet with friends beginning at 10:00 a.m. at the Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Avenue in Blackfoot before proceeding to the cemetery.
