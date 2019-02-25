Resources More Obituaries for Sylvia Hahn Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Sylvia "Sue" Hahn

1929 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Sylvia "Sue" Fern Hahn, 89, of Idaho Falls, passed away February 25, 2019, at Good Samaritan Society Idaho Falls Village.



Sue was born April 18, 1929, in Lehighton, PA, to Dallas Xander and Grace Bisbing Xander. She grew up Lehighton, PA, and moved to Pittsburgh, PA, in 1956, then moved to Idaho Falls in March 1958.



On July 22, 1947, she married Edwin C. Hahn. To this union were born five children, Ed, Holly, Mark, Chris and Candace. Sue and Edwin made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Sue worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse.



She was a Master Gardner and a grade school reading tutor. She had a beautiful singing voice, played the organ, was an artist with pencil and oil coloring, and enjoyed playing bingo.



Sue is survived by her son, Edwin (Janice) Hahn, of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Holly (Jeff) Leveton of Vancouver, WA; son, Mark Hahn of Salt Lake City, UT; son, Chris (Cassy) Hahn of Salt Lake City, UT; and 14 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and 6 great-great grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Dallas and Grace Xander; husband, Edwin C. Hahn; daughter, Candace Gay, and daughter-in-law, Cindy Hahn.



Private family services will be held at a later date.



Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Published in Post Register on Feb. 25, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries