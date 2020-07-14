Sylvia Wood, 85, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020 at her home in Blackfoot, Idaho.
Sylvia was born to Andrew Edward and Roetta VanOrden Wood in Thomas, Idaho on June 9, 1935.
Sylvia grew up and attended school in Blackfoot and graduated from Blackfoot High School.
After graduation, she moved to Glendale, California, where she lived until 2003. She attended the American Institute of Bank. She worked for Bank of America for 33 years, then 4 years for Automated Data Payroll.
Sylvia was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She faithfully served in all auxiliaries of the church. She served her mission in the New England States mission.
Sylvia loved to travel, and did so extensively. She also enjoyed crafting and dancing.
Sylvia is survived by her sister, Bernice Hoskins of Blackfoot; brothers, Pete Edward Wood of Los Angeles CA, and Jonathan Van Wood of West Valley City UT; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Andrew and Roetta Wood; and brothers, Dale Wood, Daniel Claude Wood, James Wood and Joseph Elden Wood; and sister, Edna Peggy Coburn.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020 at the Hawker Funeral Home. The family will meet with friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Due to the Covid 19 restrictions, those friends and loved ones that prefer to stay home can watch the service on a live broadcast. The service can be viewed and condolences can be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com
.