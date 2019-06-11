Resources More Obituaries for Tamiko Matney Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Tamiko Matney

1973 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Our beloved Tamiko Miyasaki Matney, was unexpectedly called to heaven on June 7, 2019 at the young age of 45. Tami was born in Idaho Falls on September 30, 1973 to Fred and Angela Rule Miyasaki. She stole the hearts of her parents; grandparents (Tateshi and Fumi Miyasaki) and (Don and Bonny Rule); great grandparents (Lowell and Agnes Barrick) and (Lucille West) and (Lewis and Betsy Rule). Two years later a brother, Donovan Tateshi, joined the family and Tami became his mentor and guardian. Tami attended Gethsemane Christian School from kindergarten through high school graduation.



After high school, Tami attended Bob Jones University and the University of Wyoming from which she graduated in education and became a teacher. Tami married Jeff Matney in 1991. Jeff is pastor at Calvary Baptist church in Casper where they have lived for 25 years.



Tami and Jeff adopted daughter, Breanna, in 2000 and she quit teaching to be a mom. Over the next eight years, three more children were added to their family. Her life centered on raising these four children, being a helpful wife, and serving the Lord at Calvary Baptist Church. She also served in many capacities at Calvary Academy which the church started in 2016. Tami is remembered for her talented piano playing and beautiful singing voice. We are thankful for the peace and love that her music brought to us all!



Tami is survived by her husband (Jeff Matney); four children (Breanna 19, Josiah 17, Aaron 14, and Gracie 11); parents (Fred and Angela Miyasaki); mother-in-law (Diane Matney); and brother (Donovan Miyasaki). The day after her death she became a grandma with the birth of Oakley Matney.



Funeral services will be held 1:00 pm on Saturday, June 19, 2019, at College Heights Baptist Church, 1927 S. Walnut Street, Casper, WY 82609 with Pastor Chuck Miller officiating. The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, please send donations to Calvary Academy, 1800 S. Conwell, Casper, WY 82601. Published in Post Register on June 11, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.