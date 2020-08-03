Tammy Andrea Welker Sorenson passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on July 30, 2020, at the age of 51 from metastatic breast cancer.
Tammy was born August 26, 1968, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, to John K. Welker and Winnie Marie Thueson Welker. She grew up in Idaho Falls and graduated from Idaho Falls High School in the class of 1986. She continued her education in the culinary arts.
On October 17, 1992, she married Randall J. Sorenson in Rigby, Idaho. Tammy and Randy made their home in Grant, Idaho. Together they had three beautiful daughters, Kaitlin, Alyra, and Randy's daughter, Shelbie.
Tammy was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She worked as an Executive Chef and Kitchen Manager at Jakers Bar and Grill for 26 years. Tammy thoroughly enjoyed her career and her Jakers family. She took great pride in creating the best food and dining experience for her customers.
Tammy lived her life with strength, determination, and passion. Her interests were wide and varied. She was an accomplished horse woman who shared those talents by helping others achieve their goals. She was an award-winning photographer, an artist with ceramics, sculpting, custom jewelry making, painting, and leather work.
Tammy was the president of the Eastern Idaho Rabbit Breeders and was active in the 4H program as a breeder and judge. She was a member of the Appaloosa Horse Association. For many years she also enjoyed coaching for the girls' soccer program.
Tammy is loved, adored, respected, and openly shared her opinions while also offering a quick and genuine smile. She was a true patriot and passionate about her beliefs in faith, family, and country. Through her example, her warrior spirit touched many lives. Tammy will be greatly missed, and her spirit will forever reside within the hearts of all that knew her.
Tammy is survived by her loving husband, Randy Sorenson of Grant, ID; daughter, Alyra Hazely Sorenson of Grant, ID; stepdaughter, Shelbie Suggs of Syracuse, UT; parents, John and Winnie Welker of Ucon, ID; sister, Julie (Dave) Peters of Everett, WA; brother, Jake (Katie) Welker of Ucon, ID; and sister, Amanda Welker of Idaho Falls, ID.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Kaitlin Reanna Manzanares, and her grandparents.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020, at the Grant 2nd Ward, 3431 East 100 North, with Bishop Roger Raymond officiating. The family will visit with friends on Friday from 6:30-8 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road, and on Saturday from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services at the church. Burial will be at the Grant-Central Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com
.
A special thanks to Encompass Home Health and Hospice for their loving care.