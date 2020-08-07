Tara Lynn Longmore Moss, 40, of Idaho Falls, passed away on August 1, 2020 at her home. She was under the care of Aspen Hospice.
Tara was born on April 3, 1980, in Rexburg, Idaho, to Kenneth Duane Longmore and Lynn Thompson Longmore. She grew up in Iona and attended Iona Elementary as a child. She graduated from Bonneville High School in 1998 and furthered her education at Idaho State University and Boise State University.
On November 21, 2012, she married her sweetheart, Bruce Moss, in Idaho Falls, where they chose to make their home.
At a very young age it was discovered that Tara had been blessed with a beautiful singing voice, a gift that she loved sharing throughout her life. She was a member of the reputable Bonnevaires Choir of Bonneville High School and was often asked to sing at various functions in the community, as well as the National Anthem at sporting events. She loved performing in musical productions and played the lead role in The Pirates of Penzance her senior year. She could sing just about anything at the drop of a hat, requiring little practice or preparation. She also had a love for softball and enjoyed playing the sport in her youth, participating on local teams.
Her father, Ken, was in the advertising business and, one day, recruited Tara to do a voiceover for a radio commercial. At the recording studio she was thrilled to meet Mike Nelson, a popular radio DJ. Mike must have seen something special in Tara, because he offered her an internship on the spot, which she enthusiastically accepted. It was to be the beginning of her life's passion; Tara, it seemed, was born for radio. She spent the next 25 years working as a DJ and morning show co-host. The Brad and Tara Show enjoyed the number one position in the ratings for most of its duration.
She loved music and attended many concerts with her husband, Bruce, often receiving backstage access. She loved the outdoors and the couple tried to get away on camping trips as much as they could. As a little girl, she had developed a special fondness for Bear Lake and would literally spend hours in the water. She always looked forward to her yearly vacation there with her family.
She loved to travel and see new and interesting places. A lifelong dream came true a earlier this year, when Tara and Bruce were able to take a trip to Europe. Her family greatly enjoyed the wacky video updates they sent from places like Paris, Amsterdam, and the famous Fluevog shoe store.
Tara had a larger than life personality and a sense of humor that could not be matched. Her infectious laugh was immediately recognizable by almost anybody in the community. Her family and friends knew her for her big heart and fierce loyalty. She cared deeply about people and was passionate about the things she believed in. Her smile could light up any room. To know her was a blessing and a gift. She will be dearly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.
Tara is survived by her loving husband, Bruce; parents, Kenneth Duane and Lynn Thompson Longmore of Iona, ID; step-daughters, Savahnna Moss of Idaho falls, ID, and Elyssa Moss of Blackfoot, ID; brothers Brady (Kimberly) Longmore of Iona, ID, Rett (Anna) Longmore of Idaho Falls, ID, and Blake (Kalysta) Longmore of Saratoga Springs, UT; and sister, Kindy Longmore of Idaho Falls, ID.
The family will be holding a private memorial in her honor.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com
