Resources More Obituaries for Tebbin Johnson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Tebbin Johnson

1932 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Tebbin Gilbert Johnson, 87, of Idaho Falls, passed away April 25, 2019, at his home. He was under the care of his loving family and Aspen Home Health & Hospice.



Tebbin was born April 4, 1932, in New Swedeen, Idaho, to Oscar Wilhelm Johnson and Phoebe Lucina Weaver Johnson. He grew up and attended schools in Shelley, Menan, and Idaho Falls, graduating from Idaho Falls High School. He also attended Ricks College where he received his Bachelor's Degree in Agriculture and Chemistry, graduating as Valedictorian.



On September 28, 1951, he married Mary Larue "Mary Lou" Jenkins in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. They were blessed with eight children, Bryan, Craig, Val, Kyle, Sherisse, Stuart, Julia, and Steven. Tebbin and Mary Lou made their home in Idaho Falls where Tebbin worked as a farmer. Mary Lou passed away on April 30, 2014. Tebbin married Linda Miller on December 18, 2015, in Idaho Falls.



He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many positions. Tebbin served on the board of Progressive Irrigation and on the Committee of 9. He enjoyed welding, woodworking, singing, and mentoring the family garden. He loved to learn. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family.



Tebbin is survived by his wife, Linda Johnson of Idaho Falls; son, Bryan (Denece) Johnson of Clearfield, UT; son, Craig (Rebecca) Johnson of Cedar Hills, UT; son, Val (Karen) Johnson of Idaho Falls; son, Kyle (Geri) Johnson of Idaho Falls; daughter, Sherisse (Brad) Pettingill of Idaho Falls; daughter, Julia (Robert) Workman of Portland, OR; sister, Kirma Hamilton of West Jordan, UT; brother, Kim (Sharyn) Johnson of Idaho Falls; sister, Peggy (Jack) Scott of Idaho Falls; sister, Linda Mansfield of Midvale, UT; sister, Dixie (Ron) Johnson of Idaho Falls; 29 grandchildren, 60 great grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Mary Lou Johnson; son, Stuart Johnson; son, Steven Paul Johnson; brothers, Walden, Lin, and Merle Johnson; sisters, Beth Tew, Gretchen Egbert, and Bonnie Johnson.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, April 29, 2019, at the Idaho Falls Summit Hills Ward, 3102 Pinnacle Drive, with Bishop Scott Shurtliff officiating. The family will visit with friends Sunday from 7-8:30 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home, 273 N. Ridge Avenue, and Monday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. prior to services at the church. Burial will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery.



Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Published in Post Register on Apr. 26, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.