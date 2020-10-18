Ted Dennis Miller of Englewood, Colorado passed away on August 7, 2020. Ted was born in Shelley, Idaho on July 8, 1934 and moved to Colorado in 1956.



Ted is survived by his amazing wife of 64 years, Patricia H. Miller, daughters Kris Otto, Debbie Cokes, and Gretchen Busch (Rob, husband) and 3 remarkable grandchildren, Britt Otto and Logan and Mollie Busch.



Ted's sister, Marlene Searle of Shelley, was waiting for him in heaven.



Ted shared his love of the Colorado mountains by teaching his kids to ski, fish, and camp. He enjoyed hosting gatherings at his mountain cabin.



Ted was a business owner and entrepreneur-extraordinaire. He owned successful businesses in many fields including environmental, energy and mining. He traveled the world for business and pleasure, with a keen eye for the next opportunity. He was a team builder, cultivated enthusiasm, and greatly valued his friends.



Ted was also an animal lover. A happy pack of his beloved canine companions were certainly present to greet him when he became a free spirit.



Ted surpassed all odds and never gave up. His family is proud.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store