Teri (Therese) Marie Dawson passed away peacefully into the loving arms of her Savior on September 22, 2019, after a both unbearably long and unimaginably short, courageous battle with Alzheimers.
Teri was born on January 16, 1946 to Melba and Warren (Tommy) Thompson in Idaho Falls, ID where she was raised. Her son John was the apple of her eye and quickly became the center of her life at the tender age of 17. She loved watching him ski as they traveled together for his races. Her eyes always lit up at the sight of her boy.
True to her determined and hard-working nature, she completed high school while working and caring for her son and graduated from Idaho Falls High School in 1965.
Soon after graduating, she took a job at the NRTS working closely with design engineers. It was there that she discovered her own interest in art and a particular passion for drafting and lettering which led her to become a Graphic Artist herself. Teri used her impeccable attention to detail in everything she did. There was not a single thing she could not figure out, devise, or fashion a plan for - especially if she had a ruler or a protractor on hand.
She was swept off her feet when she met the love of her life, Kirby, while working at the INL. They married in 1979 and she gained two step-children Britiney and Brandon, who she loved dearly. Kirby and Teri enjoyed skiing, skydiving, golfing and traveling together. They spent many summers playing golf together with their close friends and eventually spent some time in St. George to extend the playing season.
To their delight and surprise, they welcomed their daughter Christa into the world in 1984. Teri adored Christa and doted on her, always. She spent countless hours driving her to the ballet studio and watching her dance. Their coffee-dates and the laughter they shared would be some of the most cherished times of both their lives. Christa was a loving and caring daughter to Teri and was by her side as she took her last breath. Teri was a wonderful mom, and she poured her heart and soul into her family. She was the heart of their home and loved making it a place where they could enjoy friends and make memories together.
One of Teri's greatest joys was becoming a grandmother. She treasured the time she had with her grandchildren. She had a knack for always finding the perfect gift and delighted in spoiling her loved ones. Her generosity and giving nature were what made her who she was.
In the Fall of 2015, Teri and Kirby moved from Idaho Falls to Boise where they lived near their family until Teri went home to be with Jesus. Teri will be greatly missed, but in the words of her Sweetheart, Kirby, "Hallelujah! She made it! She is home!" We take such comfort knowing we will see her again.
Teri is survived by her loving husband, Kirby (Boise); her children, John Campbell (Las Vegas, NV) and Christa (David) Arnstam (Boise); her step-children, Britiney (Mike) Slaughter (Boise), and Brandon (Sarah Rose) Dawson (Cincinnati, OH); and her grandchildren, Dawson, Mason, and Jordan Slaughter; Avian Dawson and Oliver Dawson-Nordgren; and Amelia, Catherine, and Isaac Arnstam; her sister, Karen (Joe) Simpson (Laughlin, NV), and brother, Kelly (Maria) Thompson (Costa Rica). A gathering of friends and family to celebrate Teri's life is planned for Sunday, September 29, 2019 from 2-5pm at the Surprise Valley Farmhouse, 5240 S Surprise Way, Boise, ID 83716.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Alzheimers Research Foundation at or to the organization of your choice in her name.
Published in Post Register on Sept. 24, 2019