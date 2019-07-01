Resources More Obituaries for Terrance O'Brien Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Terrance O'Brien

1932 - 2019 Send Flowers Share This Page Email Terrance Douglas "Doug" O'Brien died June 30 at his home in Idaho Falls, under the care of Hospice of Eastern Idaho.



A lifelong resident of the community, Doug was born at the Idaho Falls Spencer Maternity Hospital to (Peter) Barry and (Lillian) Faye Wilson O'Brien on September 29, 1932. He was devoted to his mother and idolized his father, a successful and innovative potato grower and shipper who died in a tragic pickup truck accident at age 44.



After graduating from Idaho Falls High School in 1950, he attended the University of Idaho (UI), receiving a BS in Business with high honors in 1954. While at UI, Doug met the love of his life, Nancy Jutila, marrying on August 29, 1954 in Mullan, ID. Doug served in the US Army for two years, then attended the University of Denver, graduating with an MBA with high honors in 1957.



After passing the Certified Public Accountant (CPA) exam, Doug practiced public accounting in Idaho Falls for 40 years, focusing on taxation and estate planning. He was widely respected and devoted to furthering his profession, serving as President of the Idaho Society of CPAs in 1968-69, on the Governing Board of the American Institute of CPAs in 1974, and as Chair of the Idaho State Board of Accountancy in the early '80s. Doug was a member of the Downtown Rotary Club, and a lifelong member of Trinity United Methodist Church.



Doug and Nancy loved travel, visiting 46 countries and all 50 states. Early in Doug's retirement they especially enjoyed motorhome trips, including two tours into Mexico, later wintering at their home in Lake Havasu, AZ. They delighted in ballroom, square and round dancing, which introduced them to many new, cherished friends. Doug, an enthusiastic outdoorsman, loved winter and summer sports, including skiing, snowmobiling, camping, boating and spending time at the family cabin in Island Park. He was a chronically frustrated golfer.



Doug is survived by Nancy, his wife of nearly 65 years; his brother Bob (Karlene) of Littleton, CO; his sons Kevin (Rena) of Woodinville, WA, and Barry (Cheryl) of Idaho Falls; as well as five grandchildren, Jessica (John) Trenkamp, Elisabeth O'Brien (Dane Hofbauer), Henry O'Brien, Mary O'Brien, and Molly O'Brien; two nieces, Christine (Mario) Flores and Anne O'Brien; and two great-grandchildren, Colin and Joseph Trenkamp. His family was his first priority.



A service commemorating his life will be held Trinity United Methodist Church in Idaho Falls at 2pm on Friday, July 5th, preceded by a viewing at 1pm and followed by internment at Fielding Memorial Park. Memorials may be directed to Trinity United Methodist Church (237 N. Water Ave.), the Museum of Idaho (200 N Eastern Ave.), both in Idaho Falls, or to a . Published in Post Register on July 1, 2019 ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.