Services Coltrin Mortuary & Crematory 2100 East First Street Idaho Falls , ID 83402 (208) 524-1000 Resources More Obituaries for Terrell Drollinger Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Terrell (Terry) Drollinger

1947 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Terrell Max (Terry) Drollinger, 72, of Iona, passed away Thurs., June 13, 2019, at his home. He fought a valiant and courageous battle from an extended illness. He was under the care of Hands of Hope Hospice.



Terry was born on Feb. 23, 1947, to Max Drollinger and Mozell Thompson Drollinger in Idaho Falls, Idaho. He grew up in Rexburg and Idaho Falls areas and graduated from Bonneville High School in 1965.



As a junior in high school, he joined the 116th Engineer Battalion National Guard and was later deployed to fight in the Vietnam War.



On April 15, 1967, he married his sweetheart, Mariellen Longhurst in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Together they raised their 3 children: Darrin, Ammie, and Jon.



Terry lived in Iona with his loving wife for 52 years. He always said he met Mariellen in kindergarten and married her in 2nd grade. Terry was employed in various positions as well as co-owner and operator of Carl & Terry Tom's Sales. Terry began his dream job as a fireman/driver for the Idaho Falls Fire Department on Jan. 15, 1985, and retired Nov. 25, 2008.



He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.



Terry enjoyed snowmobiling, horseback riding and spending time at the family cabin in Bone, Idaho. He enjoyed restored cars, his pride and joy was his 1956 Bel Air. He also enjoyed attending stock car and drag races. Above everything, Terry was the happiest and found the most enjoyment when he was spending time with his family and friends. His grandkids were the light of his life.



He is survived by his wife, Mariellen Drollinger of Idaho Falls, ID; his son, Darrin Drollinger of Idaho Falls, ID; his daughter, Ammie Fisher of Ririe, ID; his son Jon (Sarah) Drollinger of Rigby, ID; his grandchildren: Macklin Stroud of Idaho Falls, ID, Bowdee Drollinger of Idaho Falls, ID, Mersadies Yates of Ririe, ID, Bryon Fisher of Ririe, ID, Kaeleigh Drollinger of Teton, ID, Makenlee Drollinger of Rigby, ID and Traeson Drollinger of Rigby, ID; one great-grandson, Rydger Yates of Ririe, ID; his mother, Mozell Cauble; his sisters: Patty (Steve) Smith, Shannon (Dan) Barrett, and Debra (Ty) Silva; and his brother, Tim Drollinger.



He was preceded in death by his father, Max Drollinger; stepmother, Mary Ellen Drollinger; Stepmother, Ada Drollinger; stepfather, George Cauble; mother-in-law, Marian Longhurst; father-in-law, Glen (Ernie) Longhurst; brother-in-law, Karl Butikofer; and son-in-law, Thomas Fisher.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wed., June 19, 2019, at the Iona Stake Center, 7555 North 55th East. The family will receive friends from 6:30-8:30 p.m., Tues., June 18, 2019, at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls and one hour prior to services at the church. Interment will be at Iona Cemetery, where military rites will be performed by the Bonneville County Veterans Team, Idaho Honor Guard, and Idaho Falls Fire Department Pipes & Drums. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.coltrinmortuary.com. Published in Post Register on June 14, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.