On August 14, 2020, a beautiful summer morning, Terri Lynn Walker, 66 took her last breath. It was a gentle and peaceful passing. Her mother held her hand. Her son stroked her cheek.
Terri was born on March 22, 1954 at Camp Pendleton in Oceanside, California, the first child of Robert Walker and Joanne Chaffin. She lived her early years in Oceanside and Berkeley before moving back to Idaho with her mom, where she resided the rest of her life, and with few exceptions, never strayed far.
She was preceded in death by her one and only dad, Roscoe Chaffin. She had three husbands and outlived them all. Then there was James Craven. Although they were never married, he was arguably the love of her life.
She is survived by her mother, Joanne Chaffin, and by her two younger brothers, Bob Walker and Jeff Chaffin. Bob was always the voice of reason and pragmatism, for all that she listened. Jeff, throughout their childhood, was her best friend and tight-lipped secret keeper, and there were PLENTY. Jeremiah David Walker (although he is most likely her son, his maternity is questionable, as Terri told him often that his father was cheating on her). Rachel July Nevarez, who in beauty, tenacity, and work ethic is most assuredly her mother's daughter, and daughter Katherine Elizabeth Starr Watson, the sweetest and most compassionate of the brood, and at the end, her mother's fiercest protector.
As much as she loved her children, she was a positively glowing grandmother and great-grandmother. She is survived by her grandchildren Libby, Alex, Emily, Lena, Adam, and Clara, and her great-grandchildren Charlie, Annie, Xavier, and the brand spanking new one, whom she barely missed meeting, Emberleigh.
Terri was a voracious reader, who not only devoured every book, magazine, cereal box back, or pamphlet she could get her hands on, but retained everything she read. She passed this love of reading on to her son, to whom, at the tender age of 12, she handed a copy of Stephen King's The Shining.
She loved to sing, especially to her children. They adored and will forever miss it. Car songs were the best. Rocky Racoon (to which she knew ALL of the lyrics) never missed the mark.
She worked as a bartender, C-store clerk, potato processor, insurance company file clerk, bartender, grain weigher, and bartender. In order to better provide for her kids, she returned to school at ISU, where she obtained a certificate in Office Occupations, of which she was extremely proud. Her last job was as a welfare eligibility examiner for the State of Idaho, At times, she relied on food stamps and gub'ment cheese to make ends meet. As an examiner, Terri provided gracious, dignified assistance to those in need.
Terri Lynn Walker was a golden soul who burned hot and bright. Her absence leaves a hole which will never be filled. On March 22, 1954, the world became a more vibrant, colorful, and better place.
On August 14th, 2020, it became a little less so.
Terri Lynn Walker, you were a beautiful Daughter, Sister, Mother, Grandmother, and Friend. You fought so very hard your entire life. Your rest is well earned.
Goodbye.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, August 29, 1 p.m. at Groveland Cemetery in Blackfoot, Idaho under the direction of the Hawker Funeral Home.
Condolences can be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com
.