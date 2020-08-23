1/1
Terri Lynn Walker
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Terri's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On August 14, 2020, a beautiful summer morning, Terri Lynn Walker, 66 took her last breath. It was a gentle and peaceful passing. Her mother held her hand. Her son stroked her cheek.

Terri was born on March 22, 1954 at Camp Pendleton in Oceanside, California, the first child of Robert Walker and Joanne Chaffin. She lived her early years in Oceanside and Berkeley before moving back to Idaho with her mom, where she resided the rest of her life, and with few exceptions, never strayed far.

She was preceded in death by her one and only dad, Roscoe Chaffin. She had three husbands and outlived them all. Then there was James Craven. Although they were never married, he was arguably the love of her life.

She is survived by her mother, Joanne Chaffin, and by her two younger brothers, Bob Walker and Jeff Chaffin. Bob was always the voice of reason and pragmatism, for all that she listened. Jeff, throughout their childhood, was her best friend and tight-lipped secret keeper, and there were PLENTY. Jeremiah David Walker (although he is most likely her son, his maternity is questionable, as Terri told him often that his father was cheating on her). Rachel July Nevarez, who in beauty, tenacity, and work ethic is most assuredly her mother's daughter, and daughter Katherine Elizabeth Starr Watson, the sweetest and most compassionate of the brood, and at the end, her mother's fiercest protector.

As much as she loved her children, she was a positively glowing grandmother and great-grandmother. She is survived by her grandchildren Libby, Alex, Emily, Lena, Adam, and Clara, and her great-grandchildren Charlie, Annie, Xavier, and the brand spanking new one, whom she barely missed meeting, Emberleigh.

Terri was a voracious reader, who not only devoured every book, magazine, cereal box back, or pamphlet she could get her hands on, but retained everything she read. She passed this love of reading on to her son, to whom, at the tender age of 12, she handed a copy of Stephen King's The Shining.

She loved to sing, especially to her children. They adored and will forever miss it. Car songs were the best. Rocky Racoon (to which she knew ALL of the lyrics) never missed the mark.

She worked as a bartender, C-store clerk, potato processor, insurance company file clerk, bartender, grain weigher, and bartender. In order to better provide for her kids, she returned to school at ISU, where she obtained a certificate in Office Occupations, of which she was extremely proud. Her last job was as a welfare eligibility examiner for the State of Idaho, At times, she relied on food stamps and gub'ment cheese to make ends meet. As an examiner, Terri provided gracious, dignified assistance to those in need.

Terri Lynn Walker was a golden soul who burned hot and bright. Her absence leaves a hole which will never be filled. On March 22, 1954, the world became a more vibrant, colorful, and better place.

On August 14th, 2020, it became a little less so.

Terri Lynn Walker, you were a beautiful Daughter, Sister, Mother, Grandmother, and Friend. You fought so very hard your entire life. Your rest is well earned.

Goodbye.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, August 29, 1 p.m. at Groveland Cemetery in Blackfoot, Idaho under the direction of the Hawker Funeral Home.

Condolences can be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post Register from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Groveland Cemetery in Blackfoot
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
HAWKER FUNERAL HOME
132 SOUTH SHILLING AVE
Blackfoot, ID 83221-3277
(208) 785-1320
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by HAWKER FUNERAL HOME Blackfoot Location

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
12 entries
August 22, 2020
Rachel, Kate, Jeremiah, and to your whole family I am truly saddened by the Loss of Terri. All of you always treated me with love and kindness she will be sorely missed. It is true you never truly know how much a persons light ment to you until it goes out. My families love and prayers are with you all and I still and will forever consider you my family.
Lewis Mcgarr
Family
August 21, 2020
I love my Aunt Terri. I wish I could have been there to say goodbye one last time. She is my only aunt on my dad's side so now that she's gone, there is a hole in my heart. Every time I would see her she would grab my cheeks and then give me a big sloppy kiss. I would always push her away but I secretly loved it. Every time I saw her she was in positive spirits. Christmas dinner will be lonely without you, Aunt Terri. Love you always.
Landry Walker
Family
August 21, 2020
I am so sorry for your Loss of your darling daughter and sister. Terri was always fun and loved people when I had known her. Her light and enthusiasm showed! She would have been a sparkling gramma for those grandchildren for sure! She is with her daddy and must have her beautiful smile radiating down on us! Rest In Peace, and now the party is in “heaven” when you enter those gates girl!
Lynn Dillard Dayton. 2020
Lynn Dillard
Friend
August 20, 2020
Joanne and family, Jay Harman and I are very sorry for the loss of your wonderful, Daughter, Sister, Mother, Grandmotherr, Great Grandmother and the rest of her family and friends. I only met Terri a few times but always thought the conversations where great! Rest in Peace Terri.
Jeanne Bales
Friend
August 20, 2020
Words cannot express my gratitude for your unconditional love for me and the kids, Mom. Just a few months ago, you told me to never stop talking to you, I promise I won't. I'll keep the coffee on...I love you.
Warmest love and hugs to my family whom Mom was so blessed to have.
Kate Watson
Daughter
August 19, 2020
Dangit girl, I wish you wouldn't have left so soon. It makes my heart break to think our last conversation was our last. We covered a whole lot of ground in that last conversation though. From Mr Crowleys HS English class to the 80's, 90's & on! You were a one of a kind, a brilliant, bright shining star and I loved you for exactly who you were. I'm glad I could call you friend. You're going to be greatly missed.
Rebecca Price
Friend
August 19, 2020
Fly High and Light up the Sky ! You will be missed But the MEMORIES you have left behind will forever be in our Hearts❣Thoughts and prayers !
Ivanna Tiedeman
Family
August 19, 2020
Terri you were always fun, full of life and had a great sense of humor! You will be missed by your family and friends always! Enjoy heaven!
Terri Kerscher
Friend
August 19, 2020
What a beautiful obituary for a friend I've not been in touch with much over the years, but was able to reconnect with her in the last 6 months. Over me relationship with her, she gave me a glimpse of what love a mother can have for her children, which doesn't surprise me that she really loved the grands!! It sounds like she is leaving a wonderful legacy. She was a very intelligent woman that had a mind of her own and was not afraid to express it, which I loved about her. My association with her made me a stronger woman. Rest in peace my friend.
Mindy Murdock
Friend
August 19, 2020
Rest your beautiful soul my friend ♡ Prayers for healing for your family ♡
Lesley French
Friend
August 19, 2020
Sooooo very sorry for your loss. Though Lorraine and I hadn't many opportunities to spend time with you all and Terri, when we did she was so full of life. We will always remember her excitement and laughter. She's leaving her beautiful family as her legacy. Prayers to all.
John and Lorraine Giannini
Family
August 19, 2020
Bye Bye, Susie. Love, miss you already.. Your Mommy
Joanne Chaffin
Mother
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved