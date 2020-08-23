What a beautiful obituary for a friend I've not been in touch with much over the years, but was able to reconnect with her in the last 6 months. Over me relationship with her, she gave me a glimpse of what love a mother can have for her children, which doesn't surprise me that she really loved the grands!! It sounds like she is leaving a wonderful legacy. She was a very intelligent woman that had a mind of her own and was not afraid to express it, which I loved about her. My association with her made me a stronger woman. Rest in peace my friend.

Mindy Murdock

Friend