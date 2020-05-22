Or Copy this URL to Share

Terry was born May 22, 1938, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Merlyn Lester Phippen and Althera B. Phippen. He grew up in Idaho Falls and attended Emerson Elementary, O. E. Bell Junior High, and graduated from Idaho Falls High School. He went on to complete a technical program at Idaho State University, where he earned a certification for printing.



On January 19, 1962, he married Rita Fisher Phippen in the Idaho Falls Temple. They celebrated their 58th Wedding Anniversary this past January. Together they raised two children, Lisa and Rod. Terry and Rita made their home in Idaho Falls, where Terry worked as the owner and operator of M. L. Phippen & Son Printing & Rubber Stamps. During this time, he received recognition with a Professional Profile in the "Marking Industry Magazine" for his professional career in the printing and rubber stamp industry. He made numerous lasting friendships during his time working at "The Shop."



M.L. Phippen and Son Printing & Rubber Stamps got its start in 1959 when Terry went into partnership with his father. They specialized in Letterpress and Offset printing, and Rubber and Polymer Stamps. Terry took over as owner/operator when his father passed away. After 56 years in business, Terry closed the doors in the Fall of 2015 due to health reasons.



Terry was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where he served in numerous positions. These included callings such as Elder's Quorum Presidency, Ward Clerk, 1st Counselor in the Bishopric, Bishop, and a member of the High Council. He participated in volunteer work and was on the Board of Directors for Little People's Academy. During his early married years, he also served in the Idaho National Guard. In his private life, Terry enjoyed hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, and spending time at the family cabin. His pets were very important to him. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family.



Terry is survived by his loving wife, Rita; children, Lisa Phippen of Idaho Falls, ID, and Rod (Traci) Phippen of Ammon, ID; brother, Michael (Tamra) Phippen of Idaho Falls, ID; grandsons, Blake (Jessica) Phippen, Heath Phippen, and Garrett Phippen; granddaughter, Taylee Phippen; and great-granddaughter, Everly Phippen. He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Jay Phippen and Joy Foose.



Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. Friday, May 29, 2020, at Fielding Memorial Park, 4602 South Yellowstone Highway. Burial will follow.



Military Rites will be performed by the Bonneville County Veterans Memorial Team and Idaho Honor Guard.



Condolences may be sent to the family online at









