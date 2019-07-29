Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bert Flamm Mortuary - St. Anthony
581 East 1st North
St. Anthony, ID 83445
(208) 624-7351
Resources
More Obituaries for Terry Bair
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terry Bair


1962 - 2019
Send Flowers
Terry Bair Obituary
Terry Dee Bair (57) of Chester, died July 28, 2019.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the Wilford Church, 215 N. 2400 E. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 6:30 until 8:00 p.m. and on Thursday from 12:00 until 12:45 p.m. both times at the Wilford Church. Terry will be laid to rest in the Wilford Cemetery next to his parents. Arrangements are under the direction of Bert Flamm Mortuary. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.flammfh.com.
Published in Post Register on July 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Terry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.