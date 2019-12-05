|
Terry Lee Julius, born July 1949 died Dec 3rd, 2019 in Idaho Falls of heart related problems. He joined the Navy on Dec. 1969, he was discharged in Aug. 1973. He served on several submarines including construction on the USS Billfish. He was awarded The National Defense Service Metal and a Good Conduct Award.
Among his many achievements, he worked as an engineer and a cost estimator for the INL and Walsh Engineering. He was well known and respected in the INL community.
Terry married Della Bowles on July 9, 1970 and proceeded to have the 4 children. During their marriage, they enjoyed many adventures together including celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary in Australia.
He was very active in the Scouting program for over 25 years. He was a recipient of the BSA Silver Beaver Award for his work with cubs through varsity scouting.
He is best remembered for his building projects, including the family dome house, helping other people, and playing Santa during Christmas.
Terry is survived by his wife Della, children: Trisha (Brent), Travis (Sheri), Tann (Debbie), Tawnya (Jeff). Grandchildren: Deana, David, Jessie, Jade, Dakota, Maverick, and Grandpa Bowles (Father-in-law), and his brothers Ted (Donna). Preceded in death by: Erma and Walter Julius (Parents), and brothers Tim and Tom.
Funeral services will be at 12:00 Noon Monday, December 9, 2019 at the Shelley South Stake Center (675 South Milton Ave.). The family will receive friends on Sunday evening from 6:00 to 7:30 PM at Nalder Funeral Home (110 West Oak, Shelley) and Monday morning from 10:30 to 11:40 AM at the church. Burial will be in the Taylor Cemetery with military rites.
Published in Post Register on Dec. 5, 2019