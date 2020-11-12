William "Terry" Parsons, 73, of Idaho Falls, Idaho, passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020, due to complications from Covid-19 and other health issues.
Terry was born on March 6, 1947, in Blackfoot, Idaho. He grew up to serve two tours in the Vietnam War. He served with honors and loved his country deeply. He was a diesel mechanic and drove heavy equipment and moved the portable asphalt plant while helping build Highway 1 in Vietnam from 1966-1969. When he came home, he resumed working for his father at Parsons Tile Company.
Terry loved to invent. He enjoyed working with metal, tile, concrete, and wood. He loved to experiment with solar power. His last days were spent with research in building a solar power system for his home. He was a great thinker, and when asked to help solve a problem, he had to think the problem through before he would answer.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and friend. Everyone he talked to became his friend. In his last years, he was known as Santa Claus to his family and friends. The doctors and nurses that took care of him said he looked and acted sweet like Santa. As his family members, and knowing our father was a great patriot of his country, we feel it was fitting that he chose to go on Veterans Day 11/11/2020. We love you Papa! We also wish to express our gratitude to the EIRMC Intensive Care Unit and Covid-19 Unit doctors, nurses, and hospice for their wonderful care of our sweet Santa.
Terry is survived by his loving wife, Karla Kunz Parsons of Idaho Falls; sons, Brian "Scott" Parsons of Elko, NV, William Ray Wilson Jr. of Kansas City, MO; Adrian "Rex" and wife Jennifer Parsons of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Kiley J Wilson Godfrey and husband Troy Godfrey of Idaho Falls, ID; 5 grandsons, 6 granddaughters, and 4 great-grandchildren, all of Idaho Falls, ID. He is also survived by his mother, Shirley Jane Marlow Parsons Baker; sister, Marilyn Petersen of Blackfoot, ID; and brother, Pat Parsons of Idaho Falls, Idaho.
He is preceded in death by his father, Rex A. Parsons; and brother, Richard Parsons.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, November 19, 2020, at the New Sweden Cemetery. The family will visit with friends from 11:30-12:30 p.m. prior at Wood Funeral Home, 273 N. Ridge.
