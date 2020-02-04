|
Tharon "TJ" L Jardine, 82, of Idaho Falls, passed away quietly on February 2, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family. He was under the care of Encompass Home Health and Hospice and his loving family.
Tharon was born August 15, 1937, in Rigby, Idaho, to William F Jardine and Zelda Agnes Lords Jardine. He grew up on a farm. He worked hard and played even harder along with his older brother, Val. He attended schools in Rigby and graduated from Rigby High School. He attended some college, but had more fun than anything.
At a young age, Tharon made lifetime friends who included Bud Oran, Noel Randall, Mel Cleverly, Carl Hess, and Ron Clawson, who later became his brother in-law. This is just to mention a few, not to mention the girls. They called him "Cool Cat."
Tharon married Julene Burrows of Idaho Falls. Chad and Yvette were born from this marriage. Tharon adored his children. They spent time boating, Tharon loved to fish, going to the cabin, snowmobiling, and spending Christmas at Grandma's. Tharon and Julene were later divorced.
Tharon was a salesman at heart and sold a variety of things throughout his lifetime, including toys, windshield repairs, Farmers Insurance, and real estate.
On May 20, 1995, he married Nanci Elizabeth Jardine. This quiet man married into a large, rowdy family. Then the grandkids were born. He had such a weak stomach, but after having to leave the dinner table a few times, he got used to it. The grandkids love him so much.
Tharon was loved and respected by everyone who knew him. He was such a kind man and forever the gentleman. He had such a quick wit and a contagious laugh. As his wife, I was lucky to have 25 years of wonderful love and laughter. We will all miss him every day.
He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and was an Eagle Scout. Tharon was also involved in the Jefferson County Posse.
Tharon is survived by his loving wife, Nanci Elizabeth Jardine of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Chad (Jennifer) Jardine of Eugene, OR; daughter, Yvette Kelsey of Eugene, OR; daughter, Heather Erickson of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Sean (Kristin) Priest of Rigby, ID; 9 grandchildren; brother and sister in-laws; and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother and sister-in-law, Val and Kathy Jardine; and niece, Valeen Jardine.
A gathering will be held from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road. Burial will be in the Grant-Central Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates for abused and neglected children), 490 Memorial Drive, Suite B1, Idaho Falls, Idaho 83402.
Published in Post Register on Feb. 4, 2020