Thelma Fisher Crook, 95, passed away on July 25th, 2020, at Morning Star Assisted Living in Idaho Falls, Idaho. She was born on June 18, 1925 in West Point, Utah to John Ira Fisher and Bertha Louise Parker Fisher. She grew up on the family farm in West Point, Utah with brothers Ira and Alton and sister Fern.



On June 11, 1947 she married V. Bruce Crook in the Salt Lake City Temple. They moved to the family farm in Star Valley Wyoming where Bruce raised alfalfa and barley to sustain the beef cattle and a herd of milk cows.



Thelma worked in the creamery office in Thayne, Wyoming. She attended Ricks College and Utah State University where she earned a teaching degree. She went on to earn a master's degree from the University of Colorado in Greely. Bruce followed her and also earned a college degree. They ranched in the summer and taught school in the winter. They taught in Moose, and Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Thelma also taught in Etna and Thayne, Wyoming.



Thelma was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and served in several callings. She was an avid quilter and made sure most members of the family had a quilt. She was a member of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers. She was elected to the board of the Lower Valley Power and Light. She was also elected to the Northwest Public Power board and served as the first woman president of that board.



She is survived by daughter JoAnn Crook Jones (Ron), 5 granddaughters, 12 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren. Bruce, her son John and her parents and siblings preceded her in death.



A graveside service will be held at the Etna, Wyoming cemetery on August 1, 2020 at 1 p.m.



